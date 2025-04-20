The Costco Shopping Hack To Try When Buying Kitchen Appliances
Foodies and hungry shoppers are used to finding plenty of hacks at Costco — especially where the food court is concerned. However, the warehouse retailer also has plenty of hacks for buying kitchen appliances, too. Yes, Costco sells everything from stoves and microwaves to small kitchen appliances and refrigerators, and a simple shopping tip can help customers save big on brand-name appliances.
As one Reddit user pointed out, Costco shoppers who want to buy appliances from the store should do so using Costco Direct. An item marked with a Costco Direct tag means the item is stocked at a distribution center, so when it's ordered, it can be delivered quicker to the customer. Where appliances are concerned, the Redditor explains that shoppers can go to Costco's website and search for appliances in the search bar. The first items that will pop up are Costco Direct items. From there, shoppers can change the zip code on the screen to their homes, and the inventory list will change to show what's available in their area.
Saving some money on appliances at Costco
Depending on what customers are looking for, there are plenty of Costco kitchen appliances to buy, as well as a few to avoid. However, using Costco Direct can also help customers save money on the ones they need. The aforementioned Reddit user shares that as buyers search Costco Direct online, they'll see the designations MDO (market delivery operations) and DDC (distribution center).
Both of those designations mean the chain can keep large items like appliances closer to customers, which means faster delivery times. As customers add Costco Direct items to their online basket, they can get as much as a $400 discount for purchasing five or more items this way. The benefits of Costco Direct don't end there, however. All online appliances Costco sells include delivery, installation, and haul away (except where noted).
There are plenty of ways to save money at Costco, including on important appliances. Shopping for appliances can be a challenge, but Costco Direct can be a helpful hack that allows customers to save money and get appliances quickly if they know where to look.