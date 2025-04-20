The Costco Shopping Hack To Try When Buying Kitchen Appliances

Foodies and hungry shoppers are used to finding plenty of hacks at Costco — especially where the food court is concerned. However, the warehouse retailer also has plenty of hacks for buying kitchen appliances, too. Yes, Costco sells everything from stoves and microwaves to small kitchen appliances and refrigerators, and a simple shopping tip can help customers save big on brand-name appliances.

As one Reddit user pointed out, Costco shoppers who want to buy appliances from the store should do so using Costco Direct. An item marked with a Costco Direct tag means the item is stocked at a distribution center, so when it's ordered, it can be delivered quicker to the customer. Where appliances are concerned, the Redditor explains that shoppers can go to Costco's website and search for appliances in the search bar. The first items that will pop up are Costco Direct items. From there, shoppers can change the zip code on the screen to their homes, and the inventory list will change to show what's available in their area.