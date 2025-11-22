Pros And Cons Of Buying A Refrigerator At Costco

Unfortunately, you won't find a whole lot of refrigerator models in a Costco warehouse. This eliminates the opportunity to experience it in person to see just how well it will fit your needs. As a result, you may end up going to other stores that carry appliances to see how the one you want looks in person. It also means you may not be able to walk out with the refrigerator the moment you're ready to purchase. So, you'll be stuck either buying it elsewhere or waiting for delivery after ordering online.

Before you go in person, it might be worthwhile to call to find out what is actually available to see in the warehouse setting. It may turn out that the one you want won't be available at all. And if you were planning to walk out with a refrigerator that day, you might be out of luck and have to order online instead. Even if you order online, it might take longer to get the product if it's stocked with a supplier rather than a bestselling option that's kept in inventory.

Some customers on social media have mentioned that their local Costco only has small, compact refrigerators in stock. Meanwhile, others have disclosed finding all sorts of fridges, ranging from 4.4-cubic-foot compact refrigerators to larger 22-cubic-foot Samsung refrigerators.