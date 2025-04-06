Is Costco A Good Place To Buy Major Kitchen Appliances?

Nothing catches the eye like a seemingly good deal. While regular Costco-goers might stumble across a major kitchen appliance they never considered upgrading before, for others, the low prices might have justified their warehouse trip in the first place. However, is Costco really the best place for these larger purchases? The answer is yes and no. While Costco's stock is typically cheaper than competitors, their selection isn't always great — which can cause problems.

For instance, Best Buy's website has over 37 results for Samsung microwaves, while Lowes has 15, and Costco has just five. Fewer choices of models can leave consumers vulnerable to lesser deals. Costco doesn't always pair up with the best value brands, either (hence why the Ninja Deluxe Kitchen System at Costco is a hard pass). Some customers have even reported lengthy experiences with multiple low-quality machines before finally finding the one –we explored small kitchen appliances to buy and avoid at Costco so you don't have to. While there's no denying Costco's convenience — it has jackpot finds online and in-store, plus free installation with haul-away services – your success can ultimately rely on due diligence.

Also, while Costco is hailed for providing competitive rates, online retailers like Amazon cut fierce competition. So, while Costco can absolutely be a good place to save on major kitchen appliances, it could still be worth shopping around. From financial investment to daily reliance, large appliances are not purchases that should be made without solid market research.