Why The Ninja Deluxe Kitchen System At Costco Is A Hard Pass

Blenders and food processors are not the same thing, but Ninja's special Kitchen System line attempts to marry the two into one machine with different pitchers and blades. Sounds perfect, especially if you can snag the combo gadget for a good deal at Costco, right? Our writer and reviewer combed through countless customer reviews and product details to determine six small kitchen appliances to buy and six to avoid at Costco. Cost, aesthetics, size, durability over time, and how effectively each unit performed were also taken into consideration. Unfortunately, the Ninja Deluxe Kitchen System was ranked as a hard pass — it does not deliver on the promised functionality and has caused trouble for many unhappy customers.

Advertisement

While there are several models available in the Kitchen System line, the Deluxe CO905KS model is only available through Costco and Amazon, instantly giving it an air of exclusivity that it sadly doesn't deserve. The main offense this appliance commits is that it's not actually an all-inclusive blending system. First, it cannot blend hot foods. Second, it can't blend dry ingredients either, so forget about making your own almond flour. Ironically, when blending wet ingredients, some customers have found the Ninja Deluxe shaking, leaking, and creating an enormous mess, while others noted that the blades don't yield a smooth blend of fiber-rich ingredients. The machine is also very hard to clean, which is a massive pet peeve.

Advertisement