Does Costco Charge For Delivery And Installation Of Appliances?
It's not exactly a thrilling experience to buy a new appliance, especially a major one, but it's a necessary evil of homeownership. In exchange for a space to call your own, you handle the upkeep of everything, even that mysterious freezer in the back corner of the basement. Whether you're replacing that freezer with a cleaner one to store your popular Costco frozen meals or finally getting rid of that noisy washing machine that squeaks to the tune of "Baby Got Back," the one thing you don't have to worry about is a delivery fee. At least, not at Costco.
As if you needed another reason to buy a Costco membership, Costco's delivery and installation policy explains that the warehouse giant will both deliver and install appliances that you purchase from its stores and/or online. This includes larger appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, ranges, built-in ovens, range/exhaust hoods, dishwashers, washers, and dryers. It includes small kitchen appliances too, such as microwaves, though we'd argue that there are certain small appliances at Costco to buy and certain to avoid. The Costco delivery team will truck over your new appliance, place it exactly where you want, hook it up, and even perform tests to ensure that it's working properly.
From selection to setup, Costco's got you covered at no extra cost
Costco's complimentary delivery and installation of appliances means you don't have to worry about hiring a truck or extra set of hands to move that gigantic fridge/freezer through the door and into its new home in the kitchen. The policy does have a few guidelines, though, such as stating that the Costco team won't lift the appliances through windows or over countertops. The team will bring all of their own personal protective equipment (PPE), so there's no need to have gloves on hand, and they'll clean up the packaging once they're finished installing the appliance. The policy also includes a "haul away" clause, which indicates that the Costco team will remove your old appliance for free and recycle it following environmentally friendly practices.
Luckily, Costco isn't the only big-name retailer that will deliver and install new appliances at zero extra cost. Home Depot will deliver and install appliances purchased in its stores as early as the following day or on a scheduled date of your choosing. Sam's Club will also deliver and install appliances, offering customers a similar "haul away" option to Costco's. Best Buy and Lowe's know a thing or two about complimentary appliance delivery, too. While other retailers offer similar delivery and installation perks, Costco boasts the ability to not only sell you a fridge but also sell you enough prepared foods to fill it.