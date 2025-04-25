Does Costco Charge For Delivery And Installation Of Appliances?

It's not exactly a thrilling experience to buy a new appliance, especially a major one, but it's a necessary evil of homeownership. In exchange for a space to call your own, you handle the upkeep of everything, even that mysterious freezer in the back corner of the basement. Whether you're replacing that freezer with a cleaner one to store your popular Costco frozen meals or finally getting rid of that noisy washing machine that squeaks to the tune of "Baby Got Back," the one thing you don't have to worry about is a delivery fee. At least, not at Costco.

As if you needed another reason to buy a Costco membership, Costco's delivery and installation policy explains that the warehouse giant will both deliver and install appliances that you purchase from its stores and/or online. This includes larger appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, ranges, built-in ovens, range/exhaust hoods, dishwashers, washers, and dryers. It includes small kitchen appliances too, such as microwaves, though we'd argue that there are certain small appliances at Costco to buy and certain to avoid. The Costco delivery team will truck over your new appliance, place it exactly where you want, hook it up, and even perform tests to ensure that it's working properly.