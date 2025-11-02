The Refrigerator Brand Worth Buying At Costco, According To A Longtime Shopper
In March 2025, due to fears about increasing grocery prices and tariffs, I started shopping for an upright freezer. While I'm a pretty savvy online shopper, I had never bought a major appliance via the internet before, and so there was a lot of research to do. One thing I never questioned, however, was that I would be buying it from Costco. When comparing appliance prices between a number of different stores and brands, it was clear that Costco was the best place to buy major kitchen appliances, as the warehouse offers the best deals as well as an incredibly helpful home delivery and installation service.
The process of purchasing the appliance, scheduling delivery, and handling installation was the smoothest I had ever experienced. The delivery company will even haul away your old appliance if need be. Now I'm here to share what I learned as we search for the best refrigerator brand at Costco. The warehouse giant currently sells close to 150 different models of home refrigerators from brands like Samsung, LG, GE, Whirlpool, Bosch, Frigidaire, KitchenAid, and Haier.
To determine which brand to recommend, I looked at everything from customer reviews on the Costco website and third-party reviews on Consumer Reports to energy-efficiency rankings from Energy Star and data about the reliability, durability, and performance of different refrigerator brands. Additionally, this only considers home refrigerator models (not commercial models) and focuses on counter-depth and standard-depth refrigerators. After exhaustive research, my pick is the Bosch 800 Series French 4-Door Refrigerator.
Costco's Bosch refrigerators come highly recommended
According to Yale Appliance, Bosch refrigerators are the second-most reliable brand available to consumers. The most reliable, LG Studio, is not available at Costco. Bosch's 800 Series stainless steel refrigerator is available on Costco's website for $3,599.99 with free delivery, installation, and haul-away service for your old refrigerator. The warehouse brand even offers a two-year warranty for added peace of mind. One of the reasons I included a Bosch refrigerator as one of the 12 best kitchen appliances of 2025 is that the brand manages to seamlessly integrate every important element of a good refrigerator into each model, resulting in appliances that are sleek, modern, durable, energy-efficient, and high-performing.
The Bosch 800 Series fridge offers high-tech features like VitaFresh, Home Connect, and MultiAirFlow, all of which help maintain fridge temp and efficiency, keeping your groceries fresher longer. It also stands out if you care about ice output, as it produces quality ice quickly. Additionally, this model is also Energy Star rated for efficiency. This means that it has undergone rigorous testing to confirm that it meets strict standards for efficiency as set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Energy Star-certified appliances use less energy and can help you save money on your utility bills.
Bosch reviews speak to the brand's quality and performance
The Bosch 800 series 20.5 cubic foot model has a 4.5-star rating on Costco's website. "My vegetables are staying fresher longer, as are the various fruits," one customer noted in their review, describing the refrigerator as "wonderful" while highlighting the shelf placement. "[I] love how user-friendly the fridge is," another customer added. "Also have a Bosch dishwasher, [and] it's a great dishwasher! Will buy Bosch products again."
I also turned to Reddit for a broader view of Bosch's reputation. Unlike Haier, which is a refrigerator brand Redditors say to avoid at all costs, reviews for Bosch are overwhelmingly positive across the site. On one Reddit thread titled "Someone talk me out of a Bosch fridge," the majority of the comments praise Bosch appliances. "Nothing wrong with the Bosch 800 series refrigerator," one user, who evidently sells appliances, noted. "My favorite freestanding counter depth. Sell tons of them and very rarely have issues or complaints." Another user added that it was the "best fridge" they ever had.
Other Reddit boards boast the same sentiments. In another Reddit thread concerning Bosch appliances, more users sang the brand's praises. "Bosch 800 series owner here. I love it," one Redditor exclaimed. "It's quiet, it holds temps well, my fruit seems to be faring better in it than the Whirlpool my [folks] have, and they're regarded as one of the more reliable brands around." Another user praised the brand's focus on "reliability and quality," adding that, "We got the 4-door 800 series and fell in love with it. Fantastic fridge." When it comes to the best refrigerator brand to purchase through Costco, Bosch is the very best.