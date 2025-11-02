The Refrigerator Brand Worth Buying At Costco, According To A Longtime Shopper

In March 2025, due to fears about increasing grocery prices and tariffs, I started shopping for an upright freezer. While I'm a pretty savvy online shopper, I had never bought a major appliance via the internet before, and so there was a lot of research to do. One thing I never questioned, however, was that I would be buying it from Costco. When comparing appliance prices between a number of different stores and brands, it was clear that Costco was the best place to buy major kitchen appliances, as the warehouse offers the best deals as well as an incredibly helpful home delivery and installation service.

The process of purchasing the appliance, scheduling delivery, and handling installation was the smoothest I had ever experienced. The delivery company will even haul away your old appliance if need be. Now I'm here to share what I learned as we search for the best refrigerator brand at Costco. The warehouse giant currently sells close to 150 different models of home refrigerators from brands like Samsung, LG, GE, Whirlpool, Bosch, Frigidaire, KitchenAid, and Haier.

To determine which brand to recommend, I looked at everything from customer reviews on the Costco website and third-party reviews on Consumer Reports to energy-efficiency rankings from Energy Star and data about the reliability, durability, and performance of different refrigerator brands. Additionally, this only considers home refrigerator models (not commercial models) and focuses on counter-depth and standard-depth refrigerators. After exhaustive research, my pick is the Bosch 800 Series French 4-Door Refrigerator.