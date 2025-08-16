What Exactly Are Energy Star Appliances?

In May 2025, the New York Times reported that due to "reorganization" of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by the Trump Administration, the Energy Star program is officially on its way to being shut down. For over three decades, the program has been helping home cooks and homeowners choose appliances that won't send their electricity bills through the roof (as a matter of fact, you might find the program's blue sticker on one of your appliances right now). But what exactly does the Energy Star program measure, and how does it benefit you as a consumer? More importantly, does it really "drive up costs and lower the quality of life for the American people," as Trump's Department of Energy alleged?

First, some historical background: Before Energy Star, most consumers didn't really have a clear idea of how energy efficient their appliances were, despite Congress having energy labeling laws and setting a lower limit on efficiency for manufacturers. So in 1992, the EPA came up with the Energy Star program. It doesn't have confusing numbers or complex statistics, just a plain sticker. The idea is that even if a buyer knows nothing about energy efficiency or electronics, they can buy any appliance with this sticker and be confident that their purchase won't send their utility bill soaring.

The DoE uses a special database that lists how efficient a product has to be in order to qualify for Energy Star, which is typically anywhere from 20% to 30% more efficient than the federally mandated limit for that product. For example, a "standard-sized" refrigerator-and-freezer combo must use less than or equal to 637 kilowatt-hours a year to get the sticker.