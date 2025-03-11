Here's How Costco's Return Policy Stacks Up To Sam's Club

Membership warehouses remain a phenomenon more than 40 years after Costco and Sam's Club both launched in 1983. Each grew and thrived on separate sides of the country, Costco in Seattle and Sam's Club in Oklahoma. Things really boomed 10 years later when Costco merged with California's Price Club in 1993 — but that doesn't mean Sam's Club was left in the dust; it was after all the brainchild of none other than Sam Walton, founder of the almighty Walmart chain.

Now Costco and Sam's Club are household names, distinguishable by a few traits but very similar in the overall shopping experience. Since value, volume, and high-quality goods are hallmarks of each company, the simplest things could swing the pendulum from one giant retailer to the other — including the ever-crucial return policies. Knowing how Costco's return policy stacks up to Sam's Club can hold make-or-break power over your purchasing decisions.

Generally speaking, both of these bulk suppliers have generous return policies that are noticeably superior to those of standard retail chains. Each touts a 100% satisfaction guarantee, which plays out in the form of refunds on products and annual membership fees. However, the way those policies get interpreted can be nuanced and up to interpretation in some cases. Differences can also arise regarding receipts, original packaging requirements, exceptions for select items, time limits, and who has the better return policy with "no questions asked."