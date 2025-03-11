Here's How Costco's Return Policy Stacks Up To Sam's Club
Membership warehouses remain a phenomenon more than 40 years after Costco and Sam's Club both launched in 1983. Each grew and thrived on separate sides of the country, Costco in Seattle and Sam's Club in Oklahoma. Things really boomed 10 years later when Costco merged with California's Price Club in 1993 — but that doesn't mean Sam's Club was left in the dust; it was after all the brainchild of none other than Sam Walton, founder of the almighty Walmart chain.
Now Costco and Sam's Club are household names, distinguishable by a few traits but very similar in the overall shopping experience. Since value, volume, and high-quality goods are hallmarks of each company, the simplest things could swing the pendulum from one giant retailer to the other — including the ever-crucial return policies. Knowing how Costco's return policy stacks up to Sam's Club can hold make-or-break power over your purchasing decisions.
Generally speaking, both of these bulk suppliers have generous return policies that are noticeably superior to those of standard retail chains. Each touts a 100% satisfaction guarantee, which plays out in the form of refunds on products and annual membership fees. However, the way those policies get interpreted can be nuanced and up to interpretation in some cases. Differences can also arise regarding receipts, original packaging requirements, exceptions for select items, time limits, and who has the better return policy with "no questions asked."
Costco allows returns for most any reason
Costco's return policy is legendary among devoted warehouse shoppers, who largely consider purchases to be risk-free. That means if you're not satisfied, regardless of the reason or when it was purchased, it's generally returnable with or without a receipt. Since shoppers are members of the Costco club, their purchases are electronically recorded at the time or purchase, making paper receipts relatively redundant.
You might get a raised eyebrow if the item is several years old, obviously abused, or if an edible product is returned with only crumbs left in the package. That's not to say it's automatically denied; but certain items, such as discontinued products, may prompt manager approval. Some product categories, such as batteries and tires, do have time limits for returns due to applicable limited warranties. Other purchases have specific 90-day return policies, including large household appliances, electronics, cell phones, tablets, computers, cameras, drones, household appliances, and other similar items. It's noteworthy that Costco does provide technical support and extended warranties on these types of products.
If you're springing for diamonds, be aware that ones measuring 1.00 carat or larger must be returned with all the original certifications and paperwork, and it will be officially inspected for authenticity. Only a handful of categories prohibit returns across the board, which can include airplane and events tickets, gift cards, special orders, custom installations, precious metals such as silver and gold, and others. Alcohol or tobacco products returns vary per individual state prohibitions.
Sam's Club is slightly less transparent than Costco about returns
Similar to Costco, Sam's Club guarantees 100% satisfaction, meaning that most items are eligible for return. However, some of the wording in the company's stated return policy could potentially be open to interpretation. For example, the store's website says that "most items" are eligible unless noted in exclusion categories. The need for receipts is also not definitive; the club prefers them but will only "do its best to accommodate" a return sans the original receipt.
The other potential barrier to getting a full refund is the packaging. Like many consumers excited about a new purchase, you may very well toss the box and some peripheral inclusions, like instructions, warranties, or interior blister packs or clamshell packaging. But that could come back to bite you if the product isn't as awesome as you'd hoped. Sam's Club policy as stated requires that the item be returned with "all product and order contents, including packaging (boxes, manuals, warranty cards, etc.), parts and accessories." Otherwise, the return could be denied or reduced to only partial credit. Again, more specific language would help clarify what's permitted.
Otherwise, many returnable items have similar restrictions to Costco's policy, including 90-day limits on electronics and major appliances. Cells phones, however, only get grace for 14-day returns, while commercial heavy equipment and motorsports get 30 days. There's no mention in the Sam's Club returns policy of high-end valuables such as jewelry and precious metals.