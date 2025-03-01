Here's Where You Can Find The Oldest Costco In The US

Unless you live in Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Wyoming where there are no Costco stores, then you've likely seen one of the large warehouses from time to time. But out of all of the 800-plus Costco locations around the globe, where's the oldest one in the U.S.? You might think it's California because the Golden State is home to the most warehouses to splurge on bulk-sized items. But the oldest Costco warehouse that's still operating is actually located in Seattle, Washington.

It's been located on 4th Avenue South in Seattle's Industrial District neighborhood since it opened on September 15, 1983. It was quite the quick commercial success after it opened, because it became the first company that's sales revenue went from zero to $3 billion in less than six years — according to the retail giant. Known as Warehouse #1, the location seems to be like any other Costco locations with the likes of a pharmacy, that iconic food court with those bargain-priced hot dogs, a tire service center, plus a car wash and gas station outside. The location is open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.