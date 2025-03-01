Here's Where You Can Find The Oldest Costco In The US
Unless you live in Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Wyoming where there are no Costco stores, then you've likely seen one of the large warehouses from time to time. But out of all of the 800-plus Costco locations around the globe, where's the oldest one in the U.S.? You might think it's California because the Golden State is home to the most warehouses to splurge on bulk-sized items. But the oldest Costco warehouse that's still operating is actually located in Seattle, Washington.
It's been located on 4th Avenue South in Seattle's Industrial District neighborhood since it opened on September 15, 1983. It was quite the quick commercial success after it opened, because it became the first company that's sales revenue went from zero to $3 billion in less than six years — according to the retail giant. Known as Warehouse #1, the location seems to be like any other Costco locations with the likes of a pharmacy, that iconic food court with those bargain-priced hot dogs, a tire service center, plus a car wash and gas station outside. The location is open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
A unique feature of the original Costco — and another unique location from the company's history
There is one store feature that is a bit unique for the company's location. Apparently the original building is no longer standing, although the current location is just across the street. Inside the current Costco, however, is part of the wall and window from the original store, according to a Yelp photo. That wall displays pictures plus a plaque commemorating the original location. Then there are framed photos with milestones of Costco's history starting in 1983 and going up to 2020. Of course, we aren't certain that this is the singular Costco with this time of company history displayed on its wall, but it's a nice touch to commemorate the original location.
In San Diego, California, there's a Costco whose roots go even deeper than Warehouse #1's — but it wasn't originally part of the chain. Price Club opened its first location in San Diego way back in 1976 by businessman Sol Price. It was also a warehouse store, but exclusively for business owners until that policy later changed. The location, which is in a former airplane hangar, became a Costco after the companies merged in 1993. To continue your trip down Retail History Lane, here's what it was like to shop at that first Costco.