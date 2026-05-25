The Large Kitchen Appliance That's Totally Okay To Buy Secondhand

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The kitchen is often considered the heart of the home, but it's also one of the most expensive rooms to set up or renovate. Even setting aside the cabinets and bench tops, it's where you'll possibly spend the most money on appliances. The good news is that this is where you have the opportunity to save serious money by buying secondhand, provided that you make the right choices.

Some things, like used dishwashers, have too many things that can go wrong with them and can be costly to install, but a standalone refrigerator is one of the best appliances to buy secondhand. On average, you can expect a refrigerator to last 10-20 years, depending on the model, with very little maintenance required. Even buying a fridge that's five years old might give you another decade of use ahead, and with a much smaller investment than buying new.

You will have fewer options when buying secondhand compared to buying new, so you might have to give up on some features on your wish list. That said, before you start your search, you should note all the non-negotiables, such as the measurements of the space it'll go into, whether you need the door to open on a particular side, and any unreliable refrigerator brands to avoid.