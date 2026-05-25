The Large Kitchen Appliance That's Totally Okay To Buy Secondhand
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The kitchen is often considered the heart of the home, but it's also one of the most expensive rooms to set up or renovate. Even setting aside the cabinets and bench tops, it's where you'll possibly spend the most money on appliances. The good news is that this is where you have the opportunity to save serious money by buying secondhand, provided that you make the right choices.
Some things, like used dishwashers, have too many things that can go wrong with them and can be costly to install, but a standalone refrigerator is one of the best appliances to buy secondhand. On average, you can expect a refrigerator to last 10-20 years, depending on the model, with very little maintenance required. Even buying a fridge that's five years old might give you another decade of use ahead, and with a much smaller investment than buying new.
You will have fewer options when buying secondhand compared to buying new, so you might have to give up on some features on your wish list. That said, before you start your search, you should note all the non-negotiables, such as the measurements of the space it'll go into, whether you need the door to open on a particular side, and any unreliable refrigerator brands to avoid.
What to look for when buying a used refrigerator
Knowing a little about how refrigerators work can help you avoid costly mistakes when buying secondhand. The most important thing is how well the fridge and freezer cool. If possible, ask the seller to have the refrigerator switched on before you arrive. Using a thermometer like the RIY Digital Thermometer, check that the fridge compartment is between 35 and 38 degrees Fahrenheit, and the freezer is below 0 degrees Fahrenheit. As it's running, listen to the motor's sound. Some noise is normal, but rattling or grinding sounds can indicate a worn-out compressor, which is an expensive part to replace.
Be aware of any signs or smells of mold or mildew, as they can indicate a leak. Check both the inside and outside for rust. Surface-level oxidation isn't much of an issue, as it can be sanded off and painted over with appliance paint like Senven Expoxy Enamel. Any holes in the inner walls are a red flag, as they'll compromise the insulation.Door seals will have a big impact on how well the fridge cools and how energy efficient it is, too, but don't let old or cracked seals prevent you from making the purchase. These rubber gaskets can be easily and fairly cheaply replaced. On the other hand, missing or broken shelves or drawers might seem like an easy fix, but they can be very expensive.