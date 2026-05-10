How Long On Average You Can Expect Your Refrigerator To Last

Refrigerators are one of the only appliances that never really catch a break, running around the clock to prevent food from perishing. When a fridge finally gives up, it's rarely a drama-free affair. Besides having to cough up the cash for a replacement, there's also the chance you'll waste spoiled food. Fortunately, refrigerators are built to last, and if you know what signs to look for, you can replace the appliance before it starts causing problems.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the average lifespan of a refrigerator is 12 years — some fail sooner, while others last nearly twice that long. The appliance's longevity comes down to the quality of the brand and how it's cared for, but the type of fridge can also make a difference. Ironically, fancy refrigerators often break down sooner than basic top-freezer models — they're more complex, meaning there are more things that can go wrong and more parts that can malfunction. Environment is also a factor, as fridges in hotter climates have to work harder to stay cold, which may shorten their life span. Plus, fridges become less energy efficient over time, so even if an old unit is functioning as intended, it could be causing your bills to soar. If you notice this happening, perhaps it's time to replace your fridge with a newer, more efficient model.

Other signs that your refrigerator might be on its last legs are if it's struggling to keep food cold, leaking, or making unusual sounds and vibrations. The good news is that many of these problems can be prevented — or at least delayed — with proper maintenance.