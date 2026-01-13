The 6 Most Unreliable Refrigerator Brands, According To Reviews

KitchenAid is one of the most popular appliance brands in the U.S., but it's arguably best known for its mixers. The brand has been making mixers since 1919, and they're still as iconic as ever. In 1949, the company released its first dishwasher, and in 1986, it launched its first refrigerator. Unfortunately, today, KitchenAid's refrigerators don't seem to be quite as loved as its mixers.

Many online reviewers have strong feelings about KitchenAid's refrigerators, and on the whole, they're not very positive. One Redditor went as far as to call the KitchenAid appliance "the worst fridge ever," and revealed that they had to have it fixed multiple times in just one year. They also noted that the water dispenser was unreliable, the ice maker was constantly broken, and the freezer would cut off at random intervals.

Other Redditors report similar experiences. Many say that while the KitchenAid refrigerators look nice, the quality just doesn't match up to the appearance. On consumer review platform Trustpilot, hundreds have given KitchenAid a one-star review, with many noting that the refrigerator, specifically, is simply not worth the money. Again, many report having to call out maintenance several times shortly after making their purchase. Issues include mold, dripping condensation, faulty icemakers, and a lack of support from KitchenAid. Yikes.