When spotting a GE refrigerator or washing machine in American kitchens and appliance stores, many assume it's a homegrown product made and managed by a U.S. company. After all, what we know as General Electric has been a quintessential part of American domestic manufacturing for generations. But here's the shocker, at least if you've never considered it: the GE Appliances division has been owned by Haier, a Chinese company, since 2016. Though perhaps surprising to hear, the whole thing is more nuanced than it sounds.

The GE Appliances brand belongs to Haier Smart Home, which produces electronics and appliances for worldwide sales. Nevertheless, the iconic GE name brand still exists. It's a name that personifies American ingenuity with each and every purchase. Yet, after the over $5 billion acquisition, branding rights are now shared with its Chinese owner. Beyond the GE name, these branded appliances are also sold under a string of new names, including Haier, Monogram, Café, Hotpoint, and GE Profile, which boasts a great indoor smoker.

Products involved in this new agreement are those with a huge presence in American homes, including dishwashers, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, washers and dryers, ovens, water heaters, and many more. The Haier-owned GE Appliances also includes countertop appliances and the newer small smart kitchen appliances, streamlining our cooking and making light dinners more convenient. Here's the good news: even though GE Appliances changed hands, it still maintains a manufacturing presence on American soil and in American facilities. And that's apparently going to increase.