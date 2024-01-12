At Last, Barbecue Flavor Without All The Smoke: GE Profile Unveils The New Smart Indoor Smoker At CES 2024
The Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES, is the largest technology convention in the world. Thousands of new products make their debut on the showroom floor each year — and at CES 2024, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, the food technology sector was bigger than ever. Aside from Jetsons-esque smart stoves and refrigerators, replete with video call screens in their displays, guests were treated to a bevy of food tech devices, from intuitive Barsys cocktail dispensers and Orka meat thermometers to the Sweet Robo, an ice cream-dispensing robot.
We at Tasting Table encountered countless new smart grills, ovens, and cooking tools during our rounds at CES, but the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker was one appliance that took our breath away as soon as we laid eyes on it. Impressed by its efficiency, smoke filtration technology, and stylish design, it wasn't long before we awarded GE's latest launch the Tasting Table Best Of CES 2024 award. The compact at-home smoker is ideal for those with limited kitchen space, producing perfectly smoked meats, cheeses, and more without so much as a trace of haze. Ahead, we'll break down what makes this new release from GE Profile so exciting for home chefs of all skill levels.
The GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker is a game-changer for foodies in small spaces
Of course, this innovative release from GE should come as no surprise — General Electric has been a trusted name in the housewares department for nearly a century since its early days of production in Schenectady, New York. Since 1905, the American company has manufactured top-quality kitchen appliances, from mixers and blenders to refrigerators and ovens. The GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker is yet another solid product from the iconic brand, though it's significantly more advanced than its predecessors.
What makes the Smart Indoor Smoker truly exceptional is its active smoke filtration technology, allowing one to develop the richest flavors imaginable in various recipes without ever triggering their smoke alarm. For those with limited space at home — and yes, even tiny apartment kitchens — the revolutionary Smart Indoor Smoker is a dream come true. Whether you've always wanted to whip up your own smoked cheese or love experimenting with homemade spice blends, the world is your oyster with GE Profile's latest launch. Just about anything in your kitchen can benefit from its deliciously smoky touch, from a spicy popcorn topping to fudgy brownies and desserts.
More to know about the GE Smart Indoor Smoker
Beyond the impressive feat of creating smoked foods indoors without fog and fumes, the GE Smart Indoor Smoker's design is a sight to behold. Its sleek, glossy body isn't (that) much larger than your garden variety air fryer, and its display panel is crisp and easy to read. The smoker also comes with a built-in temperature probe, offering continuous internal readings for the mindful home chef. But perhaps best of all, you can get a closer look at whatever you choose to make as it smokes, thanks to the Smart Indoor Smoker's crystal clear door and soft interior light.
Just like a traditional outdoor smoker, GE's Smart Indoor Smoker uses real wood pellets to lend foods a robust edge. However, GE's indoor version uses these pellets far more efficiently than a standard smoker would, and it doesn't take much of them to add smoky flavor to any dish. What's more, the intensity of the smokiness can be customized depending on your preferences.
If all of this news has your mouth watering, you're in luck: GE Profile's Smart Indoor Smoker is currently available for purchase. Retailing for $999, the glossy black smoker is sure to please everyone from beginner barbecue enthusiasts to seasoned home chefs. To start your smoking adventure at home, look for it in the GE Appliances online storefront or from select stores that carry GE Profile appliances.