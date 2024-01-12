At Last, Barbecue Flavor Without All The Smoke: GE Profile Unveils The New Smart Indoor Smoker At CES 2024

The Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES, is the largest technology convention in the world. Thousands of new products make their debut on the showroom floor each year — and at CES 2024, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, the food technology sector was bigger than ever. Aside from Jetsons-esque smart stoves and refrigerators, replete with video call screens in their displays, guests were treated to a bevy of food tech devices, from intuitive Barsys cocktail dispensers and Orka meat thermometers to the Sweet Robo, an ice cream-dispensing robot.

We at Tasting Table encountered countless new smart grills, ovens, and cooking tools during our rounds at CES, but the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker was one appliance that took our breath away as soon as we laid eyes on it. Impressed by its efficiency, smoke filtration technology, and stylish design, it wasn't long before we awarded GE's latest launch the Tasting Table Best Of CES 2024 award. The compact at-home smoker is ideal for those with limited kitchen space, producing perfectly smoked meats, cheeses, and more without so much as a trace of haze. Ahead, we'll break down what makes this new release from GE Profile so exciting for home chefs of all skill levels.