Butter Up Buffalo Sauce For A Spicy Popcorn Topping

Movie night's scheduled, the movie already picked, but unsure of what to do on the snacking front since you're so fed up with plain buttered or caramel popcorn every week? No sweat, here's an easy idea that'll be a nice upgrade to your snack bowl: Buttered Buffalo popcorn! At the core of this sauce is the tangy and slight spice of Buffalo sauce. Beneath it is the familiar richness of melted butter. When combined and drizzled on top of fresh popcorn, you'll have a pretty indulgent treat reminiscent of Buffalo wings, just in a popcorn format!

Start with your favorite popcorn — it doesn't matter what method you use to pop it — grab a bowlful, and then you can mix the sauce as the popcorn cools. In a separate bowl, mix one part Buffalo sauce (any hot sauce brand works, but Frank's RedHot is preferred for the most authentic Buffalo flavor) with two parts melted butter.

Try to stick to this proportion, as it strikes a nice balance between flavors and consistency (neither too moist that the popcorn will turn soggy nor too thick from the fat that the sauce will thicken and can't coat the popcorn evenly). Drizzle the mix over your popcorn, give it a good toss, and voila! You've got a flavor-packed snack that will keep you munching through hours of whatever new show you've picked up or the next movie in the queue on your watchlist!