9 Facts About International Costcos
When traveling abroad, new environments can get overwhelming and you can end up craving a bit of familiarity to ground yourself. Costco's international locations have the same warehouse-style layout you know and love, while still offering a unique cultural experience. There's no better way to truly understand a culture than to see what locals purchase on the day to day. A simple trip to the supermarket or department store can give insight to communities that surround them, whether it be through eating habits, clothing styles, or the latest tech.
Costco is a multi-billion dollar global retailer, that sells pretty much anything you could ever need. From car tires to infant formula to Playstation 5s, if you think it, they probably have it. However, international Costco stores set themselves apart by prioritizing regional flavors. The layout may be similar, but from country to country, you'll find unique products and experiences that reflect the culture. We did a deep-dive to find out how international Costcos differ from the U.S. locations, and what to look for when you travel next.
Costco has locations in 14 different countries
When Costco first started out, inside a converted airplane hanger in San Diego back in the 1970s, no one could predict it'd grow to become one of them most popular warehouse clubs in the country. With over 600 U.S. locations across multiple states and territories, it comes as no surprise the chain would expand its horizons abroad. The first international Costco location opened in Canada in 1985, and since then has slowly opened up new spots across the world. Stores in the United Kingdom opened their doors in 1993, followed by Taiwan in 1997. However, it wasn't until 2014 that Costco opened in mainland Europe, in Seville, Spain.
Nowadays, Costco has popped up shop across four different continents. There are dozens of stores from Canada to Mexico, locations across Asia, Europe, and a few in Australia and New Zealand as well. Next time you go to grab your passport, make sure you don't forget your Costco card.
Costco's food courts highlight regional delicacies
Costco's food courts have established a cult-like following over the years. One of the most notable symbols of Costco is its $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. There's something about Costco's food court hot dog that tastes different than the ones you can get at home. They are a staple of the brand, but Costco's around the globe offer more than just the classic hot dog. If you think the U.S. food courts are good, you'll have a field day at their international food courts.
International Costco food courts feature popular street food options specific to their regions. There are tons of unique options you can't find at Costco stores anywhere else. U.S. Costcos might not serve French fries in their food courts, but you can order poutine, an indulgent dish of crispy fries doused in gravy and cheese curds, at Canadian locations. Where U.S. Costcos have the chicken bake, locations in Seoul serve up savory bulgogi bakes, similar to a calzone, and packed with the Korean marinated meat dish, bulgogi. If you're craving caffeine, you can swap the mocha freeze for bubble tea at locations in Taiwan and Australia. Costcos in Japan have sushi, with salmon poke rolls, and desserts with local flavor, like Uji Matcha soft serve.
Costco stocks its warehouses with local ingredients
While Costco stocks its shelves with a selection of tried-and-true favorites and brand-name products, the chain also offers a variety of regional items and locally sourced goods. You may be used to your neighborhood Costco's product stock, but if you use your membership card abroad, you'll find rows and rows of new items to choose from. If you have a sweet tooth, Costco in Sweden has an aisle dedicated to different Swedish candies. If you're more of a savory lover, Spain locations have an entire aisle of olives and olive-based goods to peruse through.
Stores in France have extensive cheese selections, with full brie wheels and shredded fondue mixes. Japan's meat section boasts local delicacies like wagyu tomahawk chops and pre-marinated miso black cod. International Costcos offer the perfect balance for foodies shopping on a budget. Travelers can still stock up on familiar essentials, without sacrificing an authentic culinary experience.
Costco's membership cards can be used worldwide
Costco has led the U.S. as a leader in the warehouse club industry. A warehouse club typically sells items in bulk for lower prices than a traditional store. By paying an annual fee, consumers have access to a wide range of products, from car tires to jewelry to groceries. In order to shop at Costco, customers must have a valid Costco membership card, which can be renewed every 12 months. There are multiple tiers of membership, and the cheapest costs $65 a year.
No matter which tier, all membership cards can be used at any Costco around the world. Although the membership cards are valid worldwide, payment methods can vary from country to country. For instance, the only credit cards Costco in the U.S. accepts are Visa cards for in-store payment, while Costco in Canada only accepts Mastercard. To avoid any issues, it is beneficial to carry cash as a backup.
More than two-thirds of Icelanders are Costco members
The Land of Fire and Ice is one of Europe's most iconic travel destinations, with over 2 million tourists visiting the country each year. Iceland, which is about the size of Virginia, has a population of around 390,000 people, and roughly two-thirds of them signed up to be Costco members. In 2017, Costco opened its first and only Iceland location about 6 miles south of the capital city, Reykjavik. In part due to the island's geographical isolation, the majority of goods must be imported, making food prices more expensive than in the U.S.
In fact, Iceland is one of the most expensive countries to live in. It comes as no surprise that Costco would become a successful option, since prices are typically lower than at traditional grocery stores. Although Iceland only has one Costco location on the entire island, the majority of the country resides in the Reykjavik Capital Region, so access to the singular Costco is no major issue.
A Costco in Mexico has a cenote on site
When visiting shopping centers in the U.S., you'll likely see a crowded parking lot with the occasional loose shopping cart floating around or blocking your parking spot. The last thing you'd expect to see is a natural sinkhole with a pool of crystal clear water at the bottom. At the Costco parking lot in Merida, Mexico, you'll find one of the country's natural wonders, a cenote.
Cenotes, which are essentially deep water wells, are one of Mexico's most beautiful ecological attractions. Thousands of tourists travel to the Yucatan Peninsula just for the chance to swim in a cenote. The Costco cenote had been covered up for years by state-owned warehouses, which had gone abandoned. During renovations, Costco purchased a portion of that land and uncovered the cenote. Rather than simply fence it off, the chain decided to preserve the site, allowing visitors to see one of Mexico's most eye-catching natural landmarks during their shopping trip.
Costco food courts in Tokyo still sell the Combo Pizza
After wandering through the aisles and filling your cart with things you didn't initially set out to buy, there's no better place to stop than the Costco food court. Whether it's a hot sandwich, pizza, or a chocolate chip cookie, stopping for a bite at the end of a Costco trip truly rounds out the experience. The menu has changed over the years, but if there's one menu item fans wish they could bring back, it's the Combo Pizza.
Luckily, international locations have just what Costco lovers are looking for. The Combo Pizza was no ordinary pizza. It was stacked with toppings like onions, peppers, olives, sausage, mushrooms, and pepperoni. Although the U.S. Costco food court still has both cheese and pepperoni pizzas, this pre-pandemic era combo hasn't made a reappearance in the U.S. Fortunately, the Combo Pizza hasn't disappeared completely — Costco locations in Tokyo still serve up the beloved menu item.
Costcos in Korea give out free liquor samples
One of the best parts of perusing the Costco aisles is the free samples. Making the most of Costco's samples is an art, and there are better days than others to maximize free samples. While the samples themselves are unlimited throughout Costco stores, if you are hoping to try a sip or two from Costco's liquor department, you'll have to travel outside of the U.S. Since alcohol laws vary by region, Costco rarely gives out liquor samples, but these restrictions don't apply in certain abroad locations.
At Costcos in South Korea, booze can be bought in bulk. Whether it's a keg of Heineken or liters of soju, Korean Costcos have it. The best part about visiting a Costco in Korea isn't the unique food court options or efficient checkout features, it's the "spirit zone." The so-called "spirit zones" are areas within the Costco, stocked with tons of local and international spirits. The best part is, you can try any of it. So if you happen to be in South Korea and are unsure of what soju brand to buy, or are looking to explore makgeolli, the oldest alcoholic drink in Korea, for the first time, take a pit stop at Costco and taste them yourself.
Costco stores in China sell high-end luxury goods
Costco is known for its affordability and competitive pricing on quality goods, and it stocks a wide range of products from rotisserie chickens to flat-screen televisions. Aside from groceries and electronics, Costco also sells fashion items, like jewelry, clothing, and handbags. If you are a fashion aficionado and Costco member, add Costcos in China to your bucket list. At a typical Costco, clothing is affordable, but if you are willing to splurge, the store stocks premium name-brands like Calvin Klein or Tommy Hilfiger.
On occasion, luxury brands will make their way onto Costco shelves, and if you are looking for your next designer bag, Costco in China has the cream of the crop. One of the most luxurious handbags on the market is the Hermes Birkin bag. This line of bags is so opulent, a single Birkin bag once sold for over $10 million in 2025. It is uncommon to buy a Birkin without prior purchase history from the brand, so when Costcos in Shanghai stocked the designer handbag for a discounted $14,000, consumers leaped at the deal. Within 20 minutes of the store's opening, the bags were sold out.