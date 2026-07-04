9 Facts About International Costcos

When traveling abroad, new environments can get overwhelming and you can end up craving a bit of familiarity to ground yourself. Costco's international locations have the same warehouse-style layout you know and love, while still offering a unique cultural experience. There's no better way to truly understand a culture than to see what locals purchase on the day to day. A simple trip to the supermarket or department store can give insight to communities that surround them, whether it be through eating habits, clothing styles, or the latest tech.

Costco is a multi-billion dollar global retailer, that sells pretty much anything you could ever need. From car tires to infant formula to Playstation 5s, if you think it, they probably have it. However, international Costco stores set themselves apart by prioritizing regional flavors. The layout may be similar, but from country to country, you'll find unique products and experiences that reflect the culture. We did a deep-dive to find out how international Costcos differ from the U.S. locations, and what to look for when you travel next.