The Costco Food Court Loss That Broke The Hearts Of Thousands Of Shoppers

A trip to Costco comes with a variety of delights. The primary purpose of such a trip is, of course, to stock the house with inexpensive bulk packages of favorite foods and household items. But they sure know how to keep us coming back. Pushing a full cart through the checkout at this warehouse chain can sting the wallet a bit but capping off the shopping experience with the famous $1.50 hot dog combo or an oversized $2 slice of pizza helps to soothe that hurt — which is why it is especially painful when favorite Costco food court items disappear. That's exactly what happened to the Combo pizza.

For those that never had the pleasure themselves, Costco's Combo pizza was a glorious slice bedecked with the myriad toppings of pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olives, mushrooms, red onions, and bell peppers. It was, in truth, a fairly standard complement of toppings for what might be called a "supreme" pizza elsewhere, but don't let that diminish the glory that was finishing an arduous shopping trip through the towering shelves and wide aisles of Costco with this exceptional slice.

To the dismay of many shoppers and loyalists, this pizza tragically disappeared from the food court while the COVID-19 pandemic was changing everything in our lives. To date, it has not made a proper return since, and many still miss Costco's third topping.