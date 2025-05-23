Costco Added A New Combo To Its Food Court Menu But It's Not What Fans Want

Costco is synonymous with big deals as well as a fan-favored food court that's inspired something of a cult following. There are plenty of long-forgotten and not terribly missed discontinued food court items that aren't worth reviving, but one menu item stands out from the crowd as a most sought-after slice. The humble combo pizza was the stuff of dreams, topped with sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, mushrooms, onion, and black olives. Though it's clear that some food favorites, such as the Polish hot dog, may never return, Costco's newest food court menu item called the "Combo Calzone," seems to be inspiring a fair amount of criticism on the part of Costco devotees.

In a similar makeup to that of the beloved combo pizza, this new Costco calzone is filled with olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, cheese, onions, pepperoni, and sausage. Priced at $6.99 and styled as a foldover pocket, this combo pizza-inspired offering is leaving many fans lukewarm. With a slew of comments demanding the return of the combo pizza, this single-serving dish simply isn't cutting it. Knowing how many people one Costco pizza can serve, it's easy to see why the return of the combo pizza seems like an absolute must.