Costco Added A New Combo To Its Food Court Menu But It's Not What Fans Want
Costco is synonymous with big deals as well as a fan-favored food court that's inspired something of a cult following. There are plenty of long-forgotten and not terribly missed discontinued food court items that aren't worth reviving, but one menu item stands out from the crowd as a most sought-after slice. The humble combo pizza was the stuff of dreams, topped with sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, mushrooms, onion, and black olives. Though it's clear that some food favorites, such as the Polish hot dog, may never return, Costco's newest food court menu item called the "Combo Calzone," seems to be inspiring a fair amount of criticism on the part of Costco devotees.
In a similar makeup to that of the beloved combo pizza, this new Costco calzone is filled with olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, cheese, onions, pepperoni, and sausage. Priced at $6.99 and styled as a foldover pocket, this combo pizza-inspired offering is leaving many fans lukewarm. With a slew of comments demanding the return of the combo pizza, this single-serving dish simply isn't cutting it. Knowing how many people one Costco pizza can serve, it's easy to see why the return of the combo pizza seems like an absolute must.
False hope for food court fans
The combo pizza quietly disappeared from Costco around 2020, and fans have been clamoring to get it back ever since. With the understanding that Costco goes to great lengths to keep prices low and customers satisfied, it's understandable that a pizza so full of rich and varied toppings could have been somewhat of a stretch at its previous price point. Adding to this the e. Coli outbreaks that were happening at the time, removing the pizza could very well have been done in the interest of public safety. When Costco began selling a "take and bake" version of its combo pizza, fans were heartened to see their favorite ingredients yet disappointed at the lackluster assembly, DIY element, and inflated price tag.
Though this calzone seems a similar attempt at assuaging Costco customer complaints, the reaction among social media commenters seems more incensed than ever. Fans who have tried it note that the crust seems overcooked, the price is too high, and even the menu display touting its bevy of ingredients looks confusing and unappetizing. Hopefully enough spirited fan feedback might sway Costco into bringing back the real food court favorite, but for now, this calzone is simply a reminder of what's been lost to the ages.