Why Doesn't Costco's Food Court Have French Fries? Customers Have Their Theories

French fries may not be the perfect food, but they have to be close. Data from Maximize Market Research shows that Americans eat 30 pounds of french fries per year on average. You can find them on the menu at hundreds of different restaurants, but Costco's food court isn't one of them. At least not usually. Even though french fries are clearly beloved, cost efficient, and pretty easy to make, most Costcos just don't have them on the menu, and a lot of shoppers speculate about why.

The first and most obvious reason your average Costco food court doesn't sell fries is that it doesn't have deep fryers. That kind of sidesteps the issue, but it's a common response on Reddit when people ask why fries aren't an option. It's obvious, but it doesn't explain why they never installed fryers. Building on the equipment issue, others have speculated that it would cost money to install and maintain fryers, plus employees would need additional training. Most of what Costco offers normally can all be prepared with the same equipment, which helps keep costs down. That has to be important with loss leaders like its famous $1.50 hot dog.

Another theory is that deep fryers are just too risky to have on site. Alternatively, deep fryers are an incredible hassle, especially in terms of maintenance, changing oil. They're also messy, which some have cited as a potential reason for Costco to avoid them, given that finger foods can lead to random fries scattered around the store and greasy fingerprints on merchandise. Almost any theory you can think of has been suggested as an explanation.