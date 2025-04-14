5 Costco Food Court Items You'd Only Find In Certain States (Until They Were Discontinued)

Rushing around the aisles of Costco is enough to exhaust even the most dedicated deal-seeker. Luckily, there's a light at the end of the tunnel — and it isn't just the satisfaction of feeling smug at checkout. Every seasoned shopper knows the power of Costco's food court; it's like a reward after a deal-snatching spree. But is every visitor met with the same menu items? Not always. Strictly speaking, Costco has both international and national variations. And, in the U.S., there's a long history of items being added and removed from stores in certain states. You're not mistaken; you did see snaps of Costco's gelato and acai bowls on social media.

In short, what you'll find in a food court in Hawaii might be missing from your local Pennsylvanian Costco. Is it true that you can't mourn what you never knew? We'll let you decide. Add these state-specific finds to the long list of discontinued Costco products we may never eat again (or won't get a chance to try).