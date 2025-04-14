5 Costco Food Court Items You'd Only Find In Certain States (Until They Were Discontinued)
Rushing around the aisles of Costco is enough to exhaust even the most dedicated deal-seeker. Luckily, there's a light at the end of the tunnel — and it isn't just the satisfaction of feeling smug at checkout. Every seasoned shopper knows the power of Costco's food court; it's like a reward after a deal-snatching spree. But is every visitor met with the same menu items? Not always. Strictly speaking, Costco has both international and national variations. And, in the U.S., there's a long history of items being added and removed from stores in certain states. You're not mistaken; you did see snaps of Costco's gelato and acai bowls on social media.
In short, what you'll find in a food court in Hawaii might be missing from your local Pennsylvanian Costco. Is it true that you can't mourn what you never knew? We'll let you decide. Add these state-specific finds to the long list of discontinued Costco products we may never eat again (or won't get a chance to try).
Cheeseburger - Georgia and Illinois
Think of Costco food courts; you instantly envision cheesy pizza and takeout sodas. But what about a fast food staple — the cheeseburger? This item had a brief stint from 2017 to 2020 in certain states across America. At just $4.99 for a ⅓ pound burger (featuring basic salad bits, sliced cheddar, and a tangy Thousand Island dressing dupe), it was a serious conversation starter. For the health-conscious, its organic status was another draw.
The dish rolled out on a testing basis, with sightings dotted around select states, including California. By all reports, Georgia and Illinois (in the Chicago-area) stuck it out the longest. Amongst those fortunate enough to conduct a taste test, it was mostly well-liked, even compared to Shake Shack's smash burgers.
So. why did Costco stop selling cheeseburgers in its food courts? Unfortunately, it must have failed some internal markers; the chain decided against launching it nationwide. In hindsight, there were signs of trouble in paradise: The cheeseburger attracted a few complaints, with customers claiming it was steamed, not grilled, and had poor seasoning. These tests aren't just a question of a dish's taste, but also to establish financial viability. Desperate to recreate "what could have been?" Take the DIY route. Grab beef patties in-store and tackle an easy smash burger recipe instead.
French fries - Pennsylvania
It's hard not to love fries. Yet, while Costco shoppers are intrigued by Kirkland's new frozen fries in 2025, there was once a more instantly gratifying alternative. In certain states, customers were enjoying french fries at their food courts. At just $1.25 per portion, the budget-friendly snack was everything Costco stands for — cheap, delicious, and good quality. Customers raved about their crispness and generous portion sizes. Availability was extremely thin on the ground, but there were confirmed fry sightings across Pennsylvania, Virginia, and New Jersey.
Let's just say the loss is still raw. The dish disappeared from its limited stores at the beginning of 2025. Again, most people are chalking the discontinuation up as a failed testing item or re-prioritization of menus. However, this loss stings a little extra, given that Canadian stores just across the border still serve fries. Who knows what the future holds, but for now, french fries will have to rejoin the list of international Costco food court menu items we desperately want to try.
Acai bowls - California
Another brief addition to a Costco-probably-not-near-you? Acai bowls. The $4.99 smoothie-style dishes were introduced in 2018, with plans to expand nationwide that never quite materialized. A suspected blend of Kirkland Signature granola, Sambazon acai mix, and random fruit toppings, it was a nifty little snack. California saw the majority of these bowls, while Oregon and Hawaii were also blessed with a partial roll-out. Yet things came crashing down when the dish got pulled around the pandemic.
Whether it was a failed testing or the impact of COVID-19, we'll never truly know. Costco never publicly commented on the decision, but the bowls did have some notable flaws. It's never nice to speak ill of the dead, but the dish's main selling point was evidently budget-friendly pricing rather than quality. Costco created a rather lackluster take on the healthy snack (here's what acai actually is and what it tastes like). While some customers took to Reddit to mourn the loss of the bowls, others were quick to express their dislike. "That looks 0/10," commented one user bluntly, while another added, "Any city has a million places you can get a much better acai bowl." Perhaps you dodged a bullet, or maybe you would have loved it. For now? Stick to a trusty at-home acai bowl recipe instead.
Sausage and pepper sandwich - New York
If you ever tried the sausage and pepper sandwich at Costco, you resonate wholeheartedly with the pain of this loss. Simple but tasty, it was a classic combination of sausage, red and green peppers, and onions. You really couldn't go wrong, especially for a $2.79 steal. In short, it's the Italian sausage sandwich Costco shoppers want back in food courts (hint, hint, for anyone influential listening).
The plug was officially pulled around the pandemic. However, other customers report that availability had already been dramatically scaled back, with Costco reducing the number of states offering the sandwich. Rather than a sudden disappearance, the humble sausage and pepper sandwich gradually started disappearing around 2016. It's safe to say that customers didn't take its disappearance quietly; people rushed to protest and profess their enduring love and nostalgia for the dish on social media. Unfortunately, there's been no success as of yet.
Gelato - Hawaii
Imagine a tasty mouthful of gelato after a hot day of shopping at Costco. It sounds dreamy, doesn't it? This dessert was previously available in Hawaiian stores, but Costco has since discontinued its food court gelato. As of 2025, you couldn't sample it even if you traveled all the way to Hawaii to track it down. The former state-specific dish was served in cones or quarts before Costco pulled the plug around 2016. Prices were beyond reasonable; just $1.50 for three scoops in a cone or $4.99 for a quart. For anyone in the know, those rates are ridiculously low compared to industry standards (here's why gelato can be so much more expensive than ice cream).
At least the tasty gelato is in good company. Next time you're evaluating every Costco food court item, remember the fallen menu items that came before them. Let it be a lesson to always snap up state-specific items quickly. Partial rollouts are a common strategy when testing out new dishes — don't miss out. Try them before they're discontinued.