Here's Why Gelato Can Be So Much More Expensive Than Ice Cream
Gelato and ice cream are both frozen, creamy, milk-and-sugar-based desserts enjoyed in a cup or cone. But this is roughly where their similarities end. Ask any foodie with a sweet tooth: Ice cream and gelato are not interchangeable. Their ingredients, churning processes, and accompanying price tags set these unique treats apart into categories all their own — and no, gelato isn't necessarily "fancier" than ice cream, but it generally is more expensive.
Ice cream is essentially frozen custard: egg yolks, milk, cream, and sugar churned quickly and served cold. And even though "gelato" is the Italian word for "ice cream," gelato uses less cream and more milk than ice cream. It also skips the eggs (or uses only egg whites, sans yolk), is churned slower, and is served at a warmer temperature. Standard industrial ice cream freezers run at about 0 degrees Fahrenheit, while gelato is served at about 10 degrees Fahrenheit.
Gelato's slower churning rate largely contributes to its higher price tag. American ice cream is churned far quicker than gelato, creating as much as 80% aeration, according to National Geographic. Gelato's slower churn yields a denser, richer, silkier texture with no more than 30% aeration, increasing product by weight in each serving. In other words, gelato is physically less fluffed-up than ice cream, meaning there are more actual ingredients and less air in every bite.
Gelato is made from high-quality ingredients
On a scientific level, fats and cold both dampen the taste receptors' ability to detect nuanced flavors. Thanks to gelato's lower fat content and slightly higher serving temperature, gelato-makers are awarded more creativity, as even delicate flavors can be registered without getting lost in the mix. This is why gelato often features uncommon or experimental flavor pairings seldom spied in the ice cream realm, like lavender earl grey, blueberry lemon, ricotta and fig, pistachio rose, cherry almond, and more — all of which "feel fancier" than regular chocolate or vanilla. (We're digging this roasted strawberry and black pepper gelato.) These fresh, premium ingredients can also contribute to the gelato's higher price, especially if they are locally sourced or imported.
Some accessible grocery store gelato brands have closed the price gap a tad. At a Walmart in Chicago, a pint of Talenti gelato costs $5.48, and a pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream costs $4.68. On the flip side of the equation, the rise of artisanal ice cream brands with premium prices has closed the gap from the opposite end. A pint of ice cream from a Van Lleuwen in Brooklyn, NYC costs $11.15, and a pint of gelato from Dolce Brooklyn runs for a similar $12.00. But, on the whole, expect to pay more for a Sicilian olive oil gelato than you might for mint chocolate chip ice cream.