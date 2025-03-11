Here's Why Gelato Can Be So Much More Expensive Than Ice Cream

Gelato and ice cream are both frozen, creamy, milk-and-sugar-based desserts enjoyed in a cup or cone. But this is roughly where their similarities end. Ask any foodie with a sweet tooth: Ice cream and gelato are not interchangeable. Their ingredients, churning processes, and accompanying price tags set these unique treats apart into categories all their own — and no, gelato isn't necessarily "fancier" than ice cream, but it generally is more expensive.

Ice cream is essentially frozen custard: egg yolks, milk, cream, and sugar churned quickly and served cold. And even though "gelato" is the Italian word for "ice cream," gelato uses less cream and more milk than ice cream. It also skips the eggs (or uses only egg whites, sans yolk), is churned slower, and is served at a warmer temperature. Standard industrial ice cream freezers run at about 0 degrees Fahrenheit, while gelato is served at about 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

Gelato's slower churning rate largely contributes to its higher price tag. American ice cream is churned far quicker than gelato, creating as much as 80% aeration, according to National Geographic. Gelato's slower churn yields a denser, richer, silkier texture with no more than 30% aeration, increasing product by weight in each serving. In other words, gelato is physically less fluffed-up than ice cream, meaning there are more actual ingredients and less air in every bite.