The Efficient Checkout Feature At Costco In South Korea

Did you know Costco in South Korea sells traditional twists on your food court favorites? In addition to various fun and different products, like hot pot ingredients and Korean snacks, the retail giant overseas also does checkout a little differently. In South Korea, you can insert your membership card in a designated slot engineered into the checkout dividers.

Using this efficient feature speeds up the checkout process overall and allows shoppers to avoid interacting with the cashiers. With reports of South Korean youth increasingly isolating themselves from society, it's not surprising to find this type of checkout feature at its Costco locations. Users on Reddit appear to appreciate this feature, especially those who identify as being introverted.

Additionally, we want to point out that this checkout feature is not a hack that shoppers have discovered since the dividers say in Korean, "Insert card here." Cards fit snugly in the designated slots in the dividers, so you won't run the risk of losing your card to the belt.