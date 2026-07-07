9 Of The Best New Fast Food Sandwiches Of 2026 (So Far)
An amazing sandwich is always more than the sum of its parts, and there's no reason that fast food should be an exception. Between all the trendy sauces, toppings, and proteins that restaurants are stuffing between bread, it can be tough to tell which new 'wiches are worth ordering, and which ones fall short. We've got your back: By looking at reviews, online feedback, and Tasting Table's own taste tests, we've selected nine of the best new and returning fast food sandwiches of 2026 thus far.
As you may guess, some of America's favorite burger chains have landed on this list, but we've gone beyond beef and sought out other sandwiches that boast glowingly positive receptions from fast food lovers. Our list includes never-before-seen innovations, as well as fan-favorite items that were brought back to menus after a prolonged absence, much to customers' delight. Fast food spicy chicken sandwiches continue to dominate new releases this year, going beyond run-of-the-mill hot flavors with twists like jalapeño ranch and pimento cheese. However, major chains have also put out exciting breakfast sandwiches and other unique offerings to break up the poultry pandemonium.
While some of these items were limited-time offerings that have sadly departed for now, you can always look out for their return and enjoy our other picks in the meantime. To complete your perfect meal, all you'll need are fast food side dishes that are better than the mains (though we would pit them against these sandwiches any day).
Shake Shack BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich
Shake Shack proved it can do barbecue as well as burgers with its BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich. With juicy pork slow cooked for nine hours; perfectly crisp pickles and coleslaw; and just enough extra sauce, we thought Shake Shack won barbecue season with this stellar sandwich. Customers can't get enough of the meltingly tender yet crispy meat. This limited time offering is still available as of this writing, so try it before it's gone.
Jersey Mike's Chicken Salad Sub
Jersey Mike's Chicken Salad Sub sold out alarmingly quickly in 2025, and when the chain cleverly brought it back in May 2026, customers went no less crazy. The tender roasted chicken breast, creamy dressing, and celery combination has been called perfect in its simplicity, and the sandwich delivers a heaping serving for a deliciously generous lunch. While fans wish this seasonal fast food item stayed year-round, it's currently on menus for a limited time only.
Panera Wake-Up BLT Asiago Everything Bagel Stack
Out of all three of Panera's new Breakfast Asiago Bagel Stacks, the Wake-Up BLT variety impressed our taste tester the most. When you combine the chain's wonderfully savory and crispy Asiago Everything Bagels with smoky bacon, scrambled eggs, tomatoes, arugula, and a cheesy Benedict sauce (the absolute best part), you get a sammie that's savory, fresh, and rich all in one. Customers also love that it's substantial enough to get you through the morning.
Chick-fil-A Jalapeño Ranch Club
Chick-fil-A's Jalapeño Ranch Club sandwiches went all out on spicy zestiness, with pickled jalapeños, Pepper Jack cheese, and caramelized onions on top of a fried or grilled chicken filet, served with Jalapeño Ranch Sauce. In our review, we found this Chick-fil-A Club to be good right down to the bun — which was itself flavored with ranch — and others agreed. Some even noted that they ordered it several times before its limited-time run ended.
Bojangles Triple Double Biscuit
The best new breakfast sandwich of 2026 came not from McDonald's, Dunkin', or Starbucks, but Bojangles. The chicken chain's limited-time Triple Double Biscuit delivered a trio of eggs, bacon, and sausage alongside a double serving of American cheese. Reviewers were blown away by the high-quality, fluffy, buttery biscuit; super crispy bacon; and flavorful sausage, creating a delectably simple sandwich worth driving several miles to order. Hopefully this biscuit will return someday soon to brighten more mornings.
Shake Shack Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Chicken Sandwich
Dropping in March, Shake Shack's limited-time Clubhouse Pimento Cheese menu was as much of a hit as its barbecue-themed collection. Our taste tester (and other reviewers) gave the Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Chicken Sandwich high marks for its great mix of textures and flavors. The chain's creamy, spicy, slightly smoky version of pimento cheese did the Southern icon justice, with the crunchy fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, and savory ShackSauce rounding it out.
Panera Spicy Steak Asiago Bagel Stack
While Panera's new breakfast Bagel Stacks are worth ordering, the return of the Spicy Steak Asiago Bagel Stack made an even bigger splash. With marinated steak, provolone, salsa verde spread, arugula, onions, and peppers, fans say that this cheesy, beefy, and genuinely spicy bagel sandwich outshines everything else Panera sells, and many have long begged for it to stay on the permanent menu. Panera has answered these prayers, and this once limited-time gem is finally here to stay.
Chick-fil-A Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich
This summer, Chick-fil-A brought back its own pimento-powered entree: the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. This delight dresses up the chain's original or spicy fried chicken breast with pickled jalapeños, honey, and plenty of the cheesy spread. Customers note that it's decadence, but still equally as tasty and flavorful, delivering a noticeable (but not overpowering) heat backed by a sweet and savory balance. Even better, this sandwich is still available to order as of late June.
White Castle Garlic Parm Chicken Slider
The White Castle Garlic Parm Chicken Slider may be the littlest (but certainly not the least) fast food sandwich to slide onto the "best of" list this year. Customers love the crispiness of the fried chicken patty in these small but mighty sliders, though the real star is the creamy, flavorful roasted garlic parmesan sauce. While it's a limited-time offering, these tasty miniature sandwiches are still available at White Castle as of right now.