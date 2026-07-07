9 Of The Best New Fast Food Sandwiches Of 2026 (So Far)

An amazing sandwich is always more than the sum of its parts, and there's no reason that fast food should be an exception. Between all the trendy sauces, toppings, and proteins that restaurants are stuffing between bread, it can be tough to tell which new 'wiches are worth ordering, and which ones fall short. We've got your back: By looking at reviews, online feedback, and Tasting Table's own taste tests, we've selected nine of the best new and returning fast food sandwiches of 2026 thus far.

As you may guess, some of America's favorite burger chains have landed on this list, but we've gone beyond beef and sought out other sandwiches that boast glowingly positive receptions from fast food lovers. Our list includes never-before-seen innovations, as well as fan-favorite items that were brought back to menus after a prolonged absence, much to customers' delight. Fast food spicy chicken sandwiches continue to dominate new releases this year, going beyond run-of-the-mill hot flavors with twists like jalapeño ranch and pimento cheese. However, major chains have also put out exciting breakfast sandwiches and other unique offerings to break up the poultry pandemonium.

While some of these items were limited-time offerings that have sadly departed for now, you can always look out for their return and enjoy our other picks in the meantime. To complete your perfect meal, all you'll need are fast food side dishes that are better than the mains (though we would pit them against these sandwiches any day).