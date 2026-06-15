10 Seasonal Fast Food Items Diners Wish Stayed Year-Round
Have you ever found a new fast food favorite, only to discover that it's vanished from the menu next time you visit? Many well-known fast food chains switch up the offerings throughout the year, introducing temporary items alongside regular staples to keep things interesting and lean into the flavors of the season. These limited-time releases often generate plenty of excitement, with customers rushing to try them before they're gone. When they are removed, many are instantly forgotten, but some keep fans talking long after they've disappeared.
While some seasonal items are released as one-off specials, others return to menus every year, with diners eagerly awaiting their comeback. Many fan-favorites have received countless glowing reviews, leaving customers wondering why they haven't become permanent fixtures. Perhaps their seasonality is key to keeping the magic alive, but we can't help wishing they were available year-round. Here are 10 seasonal fast food items that absolutely deserve a place in the regular lineup.
1. Chipotle's Honey Chicken
Chipotle's Honey Chicken officially hit the menu in March 2025, after a brief test in selected stores saw the offering become an instant best-seller. Jumping on the hot honey flavor trend, this item balances sweet and salty notes with just the right amount of heat. The dish features grilled meat doused in Mexican-inspired seasoning with a flavor-packed, chipotle-based marinade that's adjusted with some pure honey. One Reddit user boldly claimed it was the best thing the brand has ever released. It seems, however, that Chipotle doesn't intend to make Honey Chicken a permanent item. In August 2025, it was removed from its menu, much to the dismay of devoted diners.
Thankfully, Chipotle re-released its Honey Chicken in April of 2026. It's therefore likely to remain a returning spring and summer offering rather than settling into the regular lineup. Much like Chipotle's other protein options, this Honey Chicken is highly customizable. You can add it to burritos, bowls, salads, and tacos, among other Mexican-inspired classics, and it pairs beautifully with other toppings and fillings like black beans, guacamole, and spicy salsas. If you do happen to miss the availability window, don't panic. You can always have a go at whipping up your own Chipotle honey chicken at home.
2. Chick-fil-A's Peach Milkshake
At Chick-fil-A, the famous Peach Milkshake has become a much-anticipated summertime staple. First introduced back in 2009, this refreshing sip is made with the chain's signature Icedream dessert, which gets infused with the fruity peach sweetness. The chain prides itself on the drink's traditional hand-spun nature, which means each milkshake is blended to order, rather than coming in pre-mixed form. This meticulous approach ensures every Chick-fil-A shake delivers on flavor and consistency, with the resulting drink being delightfully thick, creamy, and bursting with sunny peach flavor. To further amp up the indulgence, each milkshake is topped with lashings of whipped cream and a vibrant candied cherry.
The Peach Milkshake is only available during the summer season, but there's clearly demand to make it permanent. Customers love its natural peach flavor and subtle vanilla notes, and many enjoy customizing the shake with extra peach topping for an even fruitier finish. Outside of peach season, there are plenty of other Chick-fil-A shakes to choose from. Other flavors on the regular menu include chocolate, strawberry, and cookies and cream — in fact, the last earned a spot on our list of the best fast food milkshakes ever made.
3. McDonald's Pumpkin and Creme Pie
When fall arrives, the world goes pumpkin-mad, and we're totally here for it. One of our favorite ways to enjoy this comforting flavor is in the form of McDonald's Pumpkin and Creme Pie. The chain describes this seasonal take on its iconic apple pie as a version featuring a sugar-covered pie shell with pumpkin pie filling on one side and cream on the other. Reading the description alone reveals the subtly spiced appeal of this sweet and creamy treat.
McDonald's first offered a pumpkin-filled pie in fall 2011, though the dessert's recipe has evolved somewhat since its debut. In recent years, the pie has consistently returned in the pumpkin-creme format, hitting menus around late August, and the luscious filling continues to win over fans. One TikTok reviewer praises the pie for the perfect distribution of fillings and notes that the treat pairs particularly well with McDonald's Hot Caramel Sundae. Another customer rates the pie a solid ten out of ten in a YouTube review, noting the crisp pastry, smooth texture of the filling, and well-balanced flavors.
4. Arby's Deep-Fried Turkey Sandwich
Arby's is known for its mouth-watering selection of hearty, meat-packed sandwiches, and when the holiday season rolls around, it's only fitting that turkey takes center stage on the menu. Two of the chain's best-loved seasonal offerings are the Deep Fried Turkey Gobbler and the Deep Fried Turkey Club. The 2025 version of the Gobbler saw deep-fried turkey stacked up with fried onions, Swiss cheese, stuffing, cranberry spread, and mayo. In addition to thick, deep-fried turkey slices, the Club sandwich features crispy bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, all tucked inside a bun.
These loaded seasonal sandwiches have been around since 2017, and they are released annually on a limited-time basis in the run-up to Thanksgiving. There have been slight tweaks to the recipes along the way, but Arby's has always managed to keep diners coming back for more, mainly thanks to that familiar blend of comfort food flavors that feel tailor-made for the holiday season. The deep-fried meat is juicy, tender, and well-seasoned, with a dark, flavorful crust. Redditors speak highly of the Turkey Gobbler, while the Turkey Club earns praise for its balanced blend of richness and freshness.
5. McDonald's Shamrock Shake
If you're a fan of refreshing mint-flavored treats, McDonald's Shamrock Shake is likely already on your radar. This pastel-hued drink has long been a go-to for regulars, but sadly, it's only available for a few weeks of the year, around St Patrick's Day. Made with the chain's classic soft serve vanilla ice cream, the milkshake is enhanced with a dash of sweet peppermint syrup and finished with a generous swirl of whipped topping. It's a smooth, cooling, and ultra-satisfying sip, and many Shamrock Shake devotees wish it were available year-round.
This shake has been delighting diners for over 50 years. Hence, it carries plenty of nostalgia for those who first experienced its moreish minty sweetness during childhood. Fans say the drink delivers a balanced mint flavor, while avoiding the sometimes overpowering taste associated with other mint-flavored treats. Some people even swear by dipping crispy fries into the shake for an irresistible sweet and salty combo.
When the Shamrock Shake made its annual comeback in 2020, it was accompanied by another equally tempting, mint-flavored delight — the Shamrock McFlurry. This dessert brings Oreo pieces into the mix, and the chocolatey cookies complement the mint syrup beautifully. So, if you're craving something richer, it's well worth keeping an eye out for this seasonal sister item.
6. Dunkin's Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte
White chocolate might not seem like a particularly seasonal flavor, but at Dunkin', the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte has become closely associated with the festive season. The customizable nature of Dunkin's coffees is a big part of what makes them such a hit, and the chain offers a wide variety of delicious Flavor Swirls, which can transform a classic latte into something more indulgent. However, if you want to get your hands on the Toasted White Chocolate Swirl, you'll have to wait until November.
Dunkin's Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte comes in hot and iced versions, and both are topped with whipped cream, cinnamon sugar, and caramel sauce. As the ingredients would suggest, this drink is definitely best-suited to those with a sweet tooth, but it offers a more complex flavor profile than you'd expect. One reviewer likens the drink's taste to that of crème brûlée, highlighting the rich, toasty notes that set it apart from other flavored coffees. The latte has earned itself something of a cult following among Dunkin' regulars, and it's sorely missed by many during the off-season.
7. Chick-fil-A's Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich
Another Chick-fil-A's hyped seasonal item is the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. This was a new addition to the 2023 summer menu, and it didn't take long for customers to embrace it. The sandwich begins with a warm, toasted bun, which can be stuffed with either the original or the spicy version of the chain's signature breaded chicken. Then, the hearty stack gets a sweet and spicy upgrade with the addition of honey, pimento cheese, and pickled jalapeños.
Despite its popularity, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich tends to be available only during summertime. In 2026, it made its long-awaited return in early June, while in previous years, fans had to wait until late August to enjoy the sandwich's signature sweet heat. This menu item has received many rave reviews, as the combination of crisp, golden chicken and rich, smoky pimento cheese proves to be a hit. One Reddit user even dubbed the seasonal stack "one of the best fast food sandwiches on the market."
8. Popeyes' Chocolate Beignets
On the fast food dessert scene, an airy, sugar-dusted treat once stood out as a seasonal favorite. Rolled out nationwide in December 2022 following a successful market test, the Chocolate Beignets from Popeye's saw sweet, pillowy pastry stuffed with melted Hershey's chocolate, creating a gloriously decadent, handheld dessert that felt decidedly bakery-worthy.
Countless customers speak highly of Popeye's beignets, and it's therefore surprising that this dessert hasn't returned more frequently to the menu. Since the limited-time release in 2022, the beignets' availability has been sporadic, with select stores briefly reviving the treat only for short stints. As of 2026, they seem to have disappeared from menus altogether, despite ongoing interest from customers.
If you're still craving that sweet, buttery taste of New Orleans, consider making beignets from scratch. The pastries are versatile enough to stuff with whichever fillings take your fancy, whether you want to follow in Popeyes' chocolatey footsteps or swap in jam, cream cheese, or Nutella.
9. Culver's Walleye Sandwich
Midwest-founded fast-casual chain Culver's is the home of the famous Walleye Sandwich, which only appears during the Lenten season. This tempting fish-based stack consists of battered and fried Canadian walleye, shredded lettuce, and the chain's famous tartar sauce. All ingredients get stuffed into a fluffy-crisp toasted hoagie roll. This sandwich has returned reliably to the menu year after year, and demand doesn't appear to decline.
Culver's Walleye is frequently praised for its generous portion size, and diners love the contrasting textures of tender fish, crisp batter, and creamy tartar sauce. In a Reddit discussion, one fan declared that Culver's serves "the best fish sandwiches in fast food", while another customer complained that the walleye was yet to be made a permanent menu fixture. Culver's workers also alluded to the sandwich's popularity, pointing to the surge in demand that ensues when walleye makes its much-anticipated annual return.
10. Jersey Mike's Chicken Salad Sub
At Jersey Mike's, one unassuming sandwich has been causing a buzz. The Chicken Salad Sub is a relatively new offering, first launched as a limited-time option in 2025. The reception was overwhelmingly positive, so much so that the sandwich sold out after just a few weeks. Therefore, it's no surprise that in spring of 2026, Jersey Mike's geared up for round two, giving the fan-favorite another temporary stint on the menu.
Given its strong reputation, it's unclear why the Chicken Salad Sub hasn't become a permanent offering. One Reddit reviewer mentioned the hearty portion size, describing how the salad was oozing out on the sides. He concluded by saying the sandwich was one of the best he had had in years.
At first glance, this might look like any other chicken salad sandwich, but that carefully crafted blend of fresh, creamy, and hearty textures makes it particularly special. Inside the soft sub roll, you'll find tender chicken breast chunks, crunchy celery, mayo, and a dash of black pepper, with the option to add lettuce and tomatoes. The sandwich is finished Mike's Way — with a drizzle of the Juice (a blend of red wine vinegar and olive oil). You can, however, customize the sub with a wide array of extras, such as bacon, pickles, and green peppers.