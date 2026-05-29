We Finally Know Why Chick-Fil-A's Milkshakes Taste So Good

Chick-fil-A may be famous for its delicious fried chicken nuggets and chicken sandwiches, but they also excel with desserts, namely milkshakes. The chain's milkshakes came in 4th place out of 13 different fast food milkshakes we ranked. The chocolate milkshake beat heavy hitters like Five Guys, Sonic, and Dairy Queen. If you're wondering why Chick-fil-A's milkshakes taste so good, employees are happy to share some trade secrets.

Half of what makes Chick-fil-A's milkshakes so good is that they are consistently good as opposed to hit or miss. One thing employees know that customers don't is that there are very strict codes and formulas to follow when making a milkshake. Employees never stray from a tried-and-true formula that involves visual cues. A former Chick-fil-A employee on Reddit explained that it involves a "shake base, filled to certain lines each time. Plus we followed codes in pumping to ensure equal proportions." The milkshake blending cups have visibly marked, color-coded lines that indicate exact measurements of different ingredients, so there's no guesstimating or winging it.

We thought Chick-fil-A's cookies and cream milkshake was one of the greatest fast-food milkshakes of all time, and an employee gave the exact formula for how they make it on Reddit. "You put two things of the Oreo crumbles, shake base until the red line, ice cream, put the lid, mix it, put the whipped cream, and then the cherry." It appears that two pumps of syrup or measured servings of add-ins are the standard ratio for milkshake flavors.