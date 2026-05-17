8 Things Chick-Fil-A Employees Know That Customers Don't

If you're a faithful Chick-fil-A customer, you might already know that there are several menu hacks you can try. And you probably also already know that some of the best desserts and the tastiest drinks are on the secret menu. But as a customer, your inside knowledge can only go so far. If you really want to know about the inner workings of this popular fast food chain, you have to go straight to the people who work there.

So, that's what we did. We scanned the fountain of all Chick-fil-A employee knowledge (also known as Reddit) to look up things workers know that customers don't. And we found out some pretty enlightening information, from why they're always saying a certain phrase to what it's like working a busy drive-thru to why a certain sweet treat probably isn't worth your time.

If you're fascinated by the behind-the-scenes of the fast food industry, this one is for you. You're welcome. No, sorry — we mean, it's our pleasure.