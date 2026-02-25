The Best Side On Chick-Fil-A's Menu Can Be Transformed Into Complete Meals

You really can't go wrong when it comes to ordering at Chick-fil-A. The fan-favorite fast food chain is super popular for a reason, and it's not just because they make a heck of a chicken sandwich. Chick-fil-A's side dishes are also top notch, with a range of comforting options on offer like chicken tortilla soup, mac and cheese, and our favorite: waffle fries. Tasting Table tried every Chick-fil-A side and ranked them from to worst to best and, unsurprisingly, their waffle fries blew the rest out of the water.

Cut from fresh potatoes and fried in canola oil until perfectly golden, Chick-fil-A's waffle fries are deliciously satisfying. They're sprinkled with just the right amount of sea salt, and the chain has achieved the perfect balance between crunchy and tender. We loved both the flavor and texture, and we definitely aren't alone in that opinion either. One Facebook user commented on a Chick-fil-A post to state simply, "They make the BEST fries." Another enthused, "I think Chick-fil-A has the best fries!"

The company actually changed the recipe slightly in 2025, adding pea starch for additional crispiness. Of the update, one Redditor noted, "Crispy exterior, soft interior. That's exactly how fries, especially waffle fries, are supposed to be." We also appreciated how affordable they were. Our large portion cost just $3.99, which seemed like great value compared to some of the other sides on the menu. You can also bulk up the fries in so many different ways — they can even be transformed into a meal.