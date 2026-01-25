You'll Never Eat Chick-Fil-A Fries The Same Way Again After Trying This Combo

Fries are a dime and a dozen in the fast food world, but Chick-fil-A sure knows how to make its own version stand out. The infamous waffle fries need no introduction, having cemented a distinctive spot on the menu, as well as in the hearts of countless loyal customers and casual enjoyers. Much like most cult-favorites, it was only a matter of time before they were incorporated into secret recipes and online hacks. TikTok user blondeswhoeat's combination of waffle potato fries, mac and cheese, and nuggets drenched in the Creamy Salsa Dressing and Texas Pete hot sauce has gone viral, and for good reason.

Plain and simple, this is a bowl of loaded fries, made up entirely of Chick-fil-A's many classic favorites. Everything is shaken up in a box and soaked in flavors, taking on the creamy salsa's tangy heat and the hot sauce's vibrant sparks. It's pure heaven, or as the creator describes it, "an absolute 10 out of 10". This doesn't come as too much of a surprise since waffle fries are already the type of fry that works best for loaded cheese fries. A perfect balance of crispy edges and starchy interior, their texture comes with a sturdiness that keeps them from turning soggy under a mountain of cheesy and saucy toppings. The chicken nuggets bring even more crunchy goodness, plus pops of savory flavors. And the mac and cheese? Those luscious, tender noodles are just the tantalizing contrast you need to balance out those crispy, crunchy bites.