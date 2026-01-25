You'll Never Eat Chick-Fil-A Fries The Same Way Again After Trying This Combo
Fries are a dime and a dozen in the fast food world, but Chick-fil-A sure knows how to make its own version stand out. The infamous waffle fries need no introduction, having cemented a distinctive spot on the menu, as well as in the hearts of countless loyal customers and casual enjoyers. Much like most cult-favorites, it was only a matter of time before they were incorporated into secret recipes and online hacks. TikTok user blondeswhoeat's combination of waffle potato fries, mac and cheese, and nuggets drenched in the Creamy Salsa Dressing and Texas Pete hot sauce has gone viral, and for good reason.
Plain and simple, this is a bowl of loaded fries, made up entirely of Chick-fil-A's many classic favorites. Everything is shaken up in a box and soaked in flavors, taking on the creamy salsa's tangy heat and the hot sauce's vibrant sparks. It's pure heaven, or as the creator describes it, "an absolute 10 out of 10". This doesn't come as too much of a surprise since waffle fries are already the type of fry that works best for loaded cheese fries. A perfect balance of crispy edges and starchy interior, their texture comes with a sturdiness that keeps them from turning soggy under a mountain of cheesy and saucy toppings. The chicken nuggets bring even more crunchy goodness, plus pops of savory flavors. And the mac and cheese? Those luscious, tender noodles are just the tantalizing contrast you need to balance out those crispy, crunchy bites.
Other ways to customize your Chick-fil-A waffle fries bowl
What makes this Chick-fil-A waffle fries hack so exciting are the infinite ways you can switch it up. You can swap regular nuggets for the grilled version, getting less crunch but smokier flavors. Or match it with a side of bacon and drizzles of barbecue sauce for that backyard cookout taste. In the mood for even more potatoes? The chain's breakfast hash browns are fantastic — provided you don't mind loading up with more crunch and thick, starchy bites.
Oftentimes, just switching out the many Chick-fil-A dipping sauces can create a new experience. Their Zesty Buffalo Sauce is a foolproof choice, more so when mixed with Chick-fil-A sauce's mustardy undertone, and finished off with the Garden Herb Ranch for a creamy twist. Those who typically adore the sweet and sour Chick-fil-A's Polynesian sauce will love it just as much as it coats these loaded fries, and for pure heat, nothing beats the Sweet & Spicy Sriracha Sauce.
Soup might sound like it's got no business in a bowl of loaded fries, but that's not the case with Chick-fil-A's chicken tortilla soup. TikTok user morganchompz used it as a gravy-like addition to the fries, and with such a thick, blended texture, it might as well be. Similarly, chicken noodle soup—one of the top contenders in our list of chain restaurant soups worth ordering—also works. Only, instead of a nutty, savory depth, it will coat the waffle fries in a hearty warmth. Either way, just finish with a side of shredded cheese, let the heat from the soup slightly melt it, and you've got magic in a bowl.