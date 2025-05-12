14 Chain Restaurant Soups Actually Worth Ordering
We live in a world where there's a seemingly endless number of restaurants to visit, and each of which seems to serve its own iteration of soup. As luck would have it, there are a lot of scrumptious options out there. We compiled the best chain restaurant soups actually worth ordering, picking the soups based on our own dining experiences and positive (glowing, really) customer reviews.
Whether you like a creamy soup or something vegetable-based, there's an option for any type of mood. We'll talk about the soup, what people think of it, and why it's such a heavenly choice. You're bound to find one of these restaurants and its soups near you. However, not all of the liquidy meals can be a hit. In addition to looking into the top soups to buy, you'll want to make sure to check out which restaurant chain soups you should never order. Armed with this information, you can spare yourself from any sorrows. Let's get to slurping!
Olive Garden zuppa Toscana
Olive Garden has a few soups to pick from, not a lot, and the zuppa Toscana is a mouth-watering dish. It was the highest-rated soup on our Olive Garden soup taste test, so it's not a surprise that we are including it here. The soup is creamy and full of textures from the ingredients, such as zesty Italian sausage, kale, and pieces of russet potato.
When we tried it, we liked the fresh crunchiness and vibrant color that the kale provides. You can tell it's added toward the end since it retains its color (as opposed to simmering over a long period, where it turns dark and ultra-wilted). We always welcome a vegetable addition to meals, and soup is no exception. The broth is rich, creamy, and satisfying. We just wish there was a little more sausage. But overall, this is a classic option. As a tip: Rip off chunks of your breadstick and toss them in the soup to absorb some liquid, and enjoy.
Panera broccoli cheddar soup
The broccoli cheddar soup has been a longtime classic for the chain brand. It's one of many soups that are offered at Panera, but three stand out from the pack (we'll talk about the second and third ones below). Now, broccoli cheddar is a beloved soup flavor, whether you get it at Panera, elsewhere, or make it from scratch. This is because it combines the two namesake ingredients to create a filling and satisfying meal. But Panera gets its version right, at least according to customers who say it's the best soup the brand offers.
We recommended getting it in a bread bowl if you're looking for a little added sustenance, but it's succulent no matter how you eat it. What we like about the soup is that it has nice hunks of broccoli, especially if you're comparing it to a canned broccoli soup — where the pieces can be so small that it feels like you had a fraction of one floret in the whole soup.
Panera autumn squash soup
Panera's autumn squash soup is another beloved flavor, but the kicker is that it's not offered year-round. You have to wait for fall to get the seasonal offering, which likely contributes to its sought-after status. We ranked it in the No. 1 position when we tasted our way through soups and macs from Panera because the vegetarian dish is extremely comforting. But we aren't alone in loving this autumnal delight; in a Facebook group dedicated to restaurant chain soups, over 50 people agreed that the soup is their favorite.
It has the natural sweetness from the butternut squash and pumpkin combination, but it has depth from the savory veggie broth, too. It's deeply complex with ingredients like apple juice, honey, curry, cinnamon, and sweet cream. It has a touch of crunch from the roasted pumpkin seeds sprinkled on top. This isn't a boring, one-note squash soup. You'll have to try it the next time it's available in-store — you might have to count down the days, though.
Chick-fil-A chicken noodle soup
While this chicken chain may be known for its poultry sandwiches and nuggets, you should order a soup the next time you venture over to Chick-fil-A. Chicken noodle soup is indeed a classic dish — one that brings comfort and nostalgia — and Chick-fil-A manages to get it right. There are hefty pieces of chicken, carrots, and noodles to make you feel satiated. It's not a soup that's mainly broth with a couple of measly morsels of chicken and three pieces of pasta.
Comments about the soup on Reddit mention that it's delicious and a go-to favorite soup. A small cup has 10 grams of protein for 170 calories, which is a nourishing bonus. Next time you're in the mood for chicken noodle soup, you might want to consider purchasing it from Chick-fil-A. When you order, ask for a couple of hot sauce packets on the side to give it a spicy kick.
Red Lobster lobster bisque
It shouldn't be too shocking that a restaurant named after a crustacean would make a good lobster bisque. Although you may be inclined to eat a few of Red Lobster's delicious Cheddar Bay Biscuits (aka the best dish the brand serves), we encourage you to save room for the decadent lobster bisque — even if it's the smaller cup size. Actually, you should dunk the biscuit in your bisque for the ultimate combination.
The liquid gold has a creamy base that leaves guests deliriously happy. Facebook users thoroughly enjoy this dish, with one commenter in a soup-specific group mentioning that it was the first thing that came to mind when asked their favorite restaurant chain soup. There's even a Reddit thread pleading for a similar recipe because their local Red Lobster was closing. What sold us the most was a Yelp review that said in part, "... omg it's so good, I can't explain how good it is... ." We can appreciate when something is inexplicably delightful. If you still have a Red Lobster in your vicinity, you may want to nab the lobster bisque while you can.
Chart House clam chowder
Chart House ranks pretty high up in the competition of the best seafood chain restaurants because its prices aren't obscenely high — even though you might assume so based on some of its waterfront restaurants with incredible views. And lucky for you, you don't have to travel to New England to get a good cup of clam chowder. You can get it right at your nearest Chart House.
One TripAdvisor reviewer says it's just as good as any chowder they've had in the New England area (which is quite a compliment), while another says it's "thick and creamy with plenty of clams." The soup is dynamic with ingredients like clam broth to give it that briny base, butter for creaminess, and loads of seasoning, such as thyme, Worcestershire sauce, and Tabasco. Then, of course, you have the namesake clams and some red potatoes to add a hearty touch.
Legal Sea Foods clam chowder
Craving seafood? Well, we have yet another clam chowder option for you. This time, you can head to your nearest New England Legal Sea Foods for its clammy dish. Not sold quite yet? One TripAdvisor review claims that this iteration is worthy of awards. The high praise comes with good reason; when you look at the soup's ingredients, you can't help but be impressed. This is a truly local, regional delight with New England clams. It's made with a fish stock base made with fish bones and clam broth to give it that touch of the sea. It is wonderfully seasoned with Worcestershire sauce, hot pepper sauce, and salt pork to give it a multi-dimensional appeal.
As a bonus, it comes with a fresh artisan roll — perfect for dipping and soaking up all that creamy, oceany goodness. You can tell it's made with love and care. If you want leftovers or prefer to feed a crew, you might want to get the combo that comes with one quart of the chowder, bread rolls, a compound butter made with garlic and herbs, and then the oyster crackers to sprinkle in your soup.
Chili's chicken enchilada soup
Chili's may be known for its popular Triple Dipper Appetizers, but we think you should head over there to scarf down the chicken enchilada soup. There's so much on the menu, you might have missed it. It has an orange-colored base topped with tortilla chip strips to give you added crunch. It's savory with a cheesy depth that also gives it a creamy touch. This is a cult classic that's beloved by many. There are even Reddit threads trying to mimic the soup, with one person commenting in part, "... Chili's soup is way better than it should be."
We understand the sentiment. It's Chili's, not a multi-star gourmet restaurant, so it makes sense that it tastes better than one would think. But it delivers time and again because you'll also see many attempted recreations of the chicken enchilada soup on blogs and recipe websites alike. We love the pursuit, but if you can purchase the soup from the source, you must try it on your next visit to Chili's. Don't forget to pair it with the Honey-Chipotle Chicken Crispers.
Jason's Deli chicken pot pie soup
While you should stay far, far away from broccoli cheddar soup from Jason's Deli, there is a soup that you should get. In a Facebook post from Jason's Deli listing off all of the brand's soups, commenters kept mentioning the chicken pot pie one. This is one of the more intriguing, novel items on our chain restaurant soup list because it stands out from some of the other options — the focal point is its square puff pastry pie crust served on the side.
The soup itself is marvelously chunky with chicken, peas, and carrots; you'll feel satiated and happy after consuming the comforting, creamy dish. One person on Reddit says the soup is "also wonderful" when listing what their party had ordered (which we think is such a nice way to say that it's good), and another says that it hits the spot. But much like the Panera autumn squash soup, it's not always available. Check the website or the Jason's Deli social media to see when the fan-favorite soup comes back, because you won't be the only person waiting for it.
Culver's George's chili supreme
Culver's may be known for its burgers (it's Andrew Zimmern's fast food gold standard, after all), but you should give the chili a shot. On a Facebook post by Culver's about said chili, one comment says that you don't know what you're missing if you haven't had the chance to order it — and that just about sums up the sentiment. The beef chili has a light heat to it and comes with tomatoes, peppers, and kidney beans, among other ingredients; it is highly adored by its fans — and you could be one, too, if you haven't tried it quite yet, that is.
It might be overlooked on the menu of burgers and squeaky cheese curds, but customers completely adore it. Overall, the opinion is that it is an incredible chili, but you should specifically get the George's chili supreme. There's George's chili and then the supreme iteration, which is topped with cheese, a dollop of sour cream, and diced onions. It's highly seasoned, chunky, and an all-around hit.
Texas Roadhouse Texas red chili
We have another epic option for you if you're in the mood for chili. While you're stopping by Texas Roadhouse for a steak, you should probably pick up a bowl of the Texas red chili while you're at it. It's a highly popular option to get at the (m)eatery thanks to a high-value secret ingredient: the restaurant's hand-cut steaks. This goes beyond your average ground beef chili. According to a Reddit thread from a former employee, the dish has ground filet, ribeye, sirloin meat, and strip.
But it's not just the quality of the meat that sets it apart. We love to frequent Texas Roadhouse because of its customization. Once you pick what size you want, you can decide if you want to leave or take off the cheddar cheese, diced red onions, or the saltine crackers. As one Redditor puts it, "I was not expecting all that magic in [my] mouth." The chili is made from scratch, so it can give you that homemade touch. This is a can't-miss soup.
Outback Steakhouse baked potato soup
Outback Steakhouse's baked potato soup is yet another soup that's so popular that dozens of recipes attempt to mimic it. The creamy soup comes in a couple of sizes and normally comes with bacon, cheese, and green onions to top it; however, you can customize it to omit anything. The toppings offer a bit of color and added texture to the otherwise creamy, lightly potato-chunked soup. The dish is featured in a TikTok video from user monicaeesparza about ordering from Outback Steakhouse for the first time, followed by comments stating that it's "so bomb" or "top tier."
Online reviews mention that it's not only a great baked potato soup, but one of the best that you can find. Luckily, you don't need a plane ticket and passport to get it; it's available at your nearest Outback Steakhouse. Next time you head to the eatery, get the glorious soup, and of course, some of the chain's other highly ranked menu items, like the seared pepper ahi or the iconic Bloomin' Onion.
Applebee's French onion soup
If you enjoy the deeply savory richness that you get from French onion soup, then you're going to want to stay tuned for the next couple of options. As it turns out, there is more than one restaurant chain that makes an epic oniony soup. Let's start with a staple: Applebee's. This French onion soup is highly regarded on a Facebook post about the best soups, with multiple comments and a lot of likes to confirm the public's sentiment.
The soup also made the rounds on TikTok in a viral video from frenchonionsouphunt, a user testing out options to find the best French onion soup. The video garnered over 35,000 likes, 1.6 million views, and gave this soup a nine out of 10 rating. This dish comes with a thick layer of cheese, making every bite cheesy and creamy, to pair with the salty broth made with beef fat, sherry wine solids, butter, and spices. This is an ultimate comfort dish. Come for the soup and then stay for the Triple Chocolate Meltdown dessert.
Panera bistro French onion soup
Panera's bistro French onion soup took second place in the soup and macaroni and cheese taste test that we mentioned earlier — placing just after the autumn squash soup. It might not look like much, but it's all about the flavor. This liquid creation is utterly simmering with savory goodness and caramelized onions. The broth hits you with a pop of umami and tang with ingredients like tomato paste, sherry wine vinegar, and chicken broth.
That's followed by the butteriness from the gooey asiago cheese. The sea salt croutons slowly transform from crisp and crunchy to soft, fluffy morsels fully absorbed with liquid. Believe it or not, you can get incredible soup at a fast-casual chain restaurant; you don't always have to head to an expensive sit-down one. Case in point: Panera had three soups on this list, the most out of any brand. Now, you'll have to add the bistro French onion to your growing must-try soup list.
Methodology
There are a surprising number of soups being offered at chain restaurants. It's clear that there's no shortage of options; however, there's no need to misuse money on anything subpar or even okay. We scoured reviews, previous Tasting Table taste tests and articles, discussion boards, and social media for highly regarded restaurant soups. We sought soups that went beyond the average, that moved well past being good. We wanted reviews to be glowing and the sentiment to be above and beyond. Thus, this list was created.
Flavor is the most important factor at play for these soups. (Admittedly, some of the to-go soups don't look too gourmet — some people even commented that the pile of cheese on Applebee's French onion soup resembled the scoby you'd see in kombucha.) But nonetheless, we know you'll find some that will hit the spot.