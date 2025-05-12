14 Chain Restaurant Soups Actually Worth Ordering

We live in a world where there's a seemingly endless number of restaurants to visit, and each of which seems to serve its own iteration of soup. As luck would have it, there are a lot of scrumptious options out there. We compiled the best chain restaurant soups actually worth ordering, picking the soups based on our own dining experiences and positive (glowing, really) customer reviews.

Whether you like a creamy soup or something vegetable-based, there's an option for any type of mood. We'll talk about the soup, what people think of it, and why it's such a heavenly choice. You're bound to find one of these restaurants and its soups near you. However, not all of the liquidy meals can be a hit. In addition to looking into the top soups to buy, you'll want to make sure to check out which restaurant chain soups you should never order. Armed with this information, you can spare yourself from any sorrows. Let's get to slurping!