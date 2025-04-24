The Chipotle Honey Chicken Recipe That Rivals One Chain Restaurant

Sticky, smoky, and gloriously sweet, this chipotle honey chicken recipe will allow you to create this versatile fan-favorite dish at home. Eat it on its own, in a bowl, or on a tortilla: This recipe is endlessly customizable and tastes good just about any way you choose to serve it.

We all have our favorite fast food joints, the ones where just a whiff of the smell takes you back to sitting at those fluorescent-lit tables, eating from paper containers, and drinking more soda than you probably should. For Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, that memory is of Chipotle, whose Americanized takes on Mexican food somehow manage to feel healthy while also being undoubtedly fast-casual. And if you're as devoted to their Chipotle Honey Chicken as we are, then this copycat Chipotle recipe might make you lose the takeout menu.

Made in under 30 minutes of active work and with just a simple but flavor-packed spicy-sweet marinade, it couldn't be easier to recreate this Chipotle dish in the comfort of your own kitchen. All you need is a cast iron pan and a blender, and you can have these restaurant-worthy strips of spiced chicken ready in no time to customize to your heart's content.