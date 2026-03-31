Review: Shake Shack's Masters-Inspired Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Menu Earns The Green Jacket

Pimento cheese is a wonderful and beloved spread, affectionately known as the "caviar of the South," and is the signature sandwich of The Masters. The classic recipe for this beautiful orange, white and red mixture brings together the talents of mayonnaise, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and, naturally, pimentos. Of course, there are many variations, and Shake Shack unveiled its own last year at a food truck near The Masters golf tournament. After some further rounds in test markets, the chain is taking its own spin on Southern pâté nationally, with the Clubhouse Pimento Cheese menu. Here, pimento is spread colorfully over a Shake Shack burger and chicken sandwich.

Shake Shack's executive chef John Karangis told Tasting Table, "We're excited about pimento cheese because we know not everyone knows what it is." Chef Karangis revealed his recipe was inspired by James Beard Award winning chef Ashley Christensen's, but puts a Shake Shack twist on it, complete with removing the namesake pepper and replacing it with a dose of its signature cherry peppers.

On paper, these Clubhouse Pimento Cheese sandwiches sound like deliciously long overdue additions to the Shake Shack menu. In reality, we wanted to know if they are true Southern charmers, or straight-up a piment-No? So, Tasting Table pulled up a chair at Shake Shack's Innovation Kitchen table.

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