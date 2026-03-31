Review: Shake Shack's Masters-Inspired Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Menu Earns The Green Jacket
Pimento cheese is a wonderful and beloved spread, affectionately known as the "caviar of the South," and is the signature sandwich of The Masters. The classic recipe for this beautiful orange, white and red mixture brings together the talents of mayonnaise, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and, naturally, pimentos. Of course, there are many variations, and Shake Shack unveiled its own last year at a food truck near The Masters golf tournament. After some further rounds in test markets, the chain is taking its own spin on Southern pâté nationally, with the Clubhouse Pimento Cheese menu. Here, pimento is spread colorfully over a Shake Shack burger and chicken sandwich.
Shake Shack's executive chef John Karangis told Tasting Table, "We're excited about pimento cheese because we know not everyone knows what it is." Chef Karangis revealed his recipe was inspired by James Beard Award winning chef Ashley Christensen's, but puts a Shake Shack twist on it, complete with removing the namesake pepper and replacing it with a dose of its signature cherry peppers.
On paper, these Clubhouse Pimento Cheese sandwiches sound like deliciously long overdue additions to the Shake Shack menu. In reality, we wanted to know if they are true Southern charmers, or straight-up a piment-No? So, Tasting Table pulled up a chair at Shake Shack's Innovation Kitchen table.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
In advance of its release at Shack Shake locations nationwide, the chain invited me to try the new Clubhouse Pimento Cheese menu for a taste test. The items were introduced, made and served by executive chef John Karangis and his test kitchen staff, and tasted on site in the following order — Clubhouse Pimento Cheese spread, Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Burger, and then the Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Chicken Sandwich. After the initial tastings, I took several more rounds to compare and contrast all the options, including using the spread over supplier Chicken Bites.
This review is a summation of my own personal tastes and opinions. I also took into consideration my previous experiences with Shake Shack, pimento cheese, and preference for either. The ultimate criteria considered for this review were flavor, presentation, smell, texture, temperature, familiarity, originality, cheesiness, and whether ultimately I would order it again.
Taste test: Clubhouse Pimento Cheese spread
Before I tasted it trapped between a burger and a chicken filet on bun, I wanted to become well acquainted with Shake Shack's Clubhouse Pimento Cheese spread all on its own. In a side cup lay a beautiful mound of colors — shredded aged white cheddar and aged yellow cheddar cheese, swimming in mayo (in lieu of the standard cream cheese), and Shake cherry peppers (in place of the ubiquitous pimentos). This creamy mass, which kind of looks like a sunny carrot and raisin slaw, was further seasoned with kosher salt, hot sauce, and cobanero chili.
I leaned in for a whiff, and it didn't have a strong taste as its make-up would suggest. It barely even gave off any smells at all. Alas, I took a forkful and my mouth started cheering aloud, as if Shake Shack hit a hole in one. I love me some pimento cheese, and what Shake Shack has done with its own take here is truly Masters-ful. It hit all the right notes I expected, rich in creaminess and savoriness, but are perfectly punctuated by those house cherry peppers. Those peppers added a new wrinkle with a dash of sweetness, and spice, as well as a lovely dose of vinegar that adds a welcome acidity to the mix. On its own, this pimento cheese spread proved its worth.
Taste test: Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Burger
As a standalone spread, the Clubhouse Pimento Cheese was ready to be measured for its own green jacket. But, of course, it's more of a caddy, and we wanted to know how it would work for the stars of the show. First up was the Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Burger.
The generous dollop of this spread sits atop a smashed burger patty, leafy lettuce, two thick cut tomatoes, and above it, a healthy smattering of Shack Sauce greasing up the top slice of the fluffy Martin's potato bun. When it was served to me, the bun couldn't stay shut. The burger is massively wide, kept flipping the top bun open, and I had no choice but to eat it, to put it out of its misery.
My first bite of the burger focused my senses on the crispy patty, as well as the juicy tomatoes. The pimento spread was definitely present, especially physically, but the other elements were lightly disguising its greatness. Nonetheless, as I carried on with further nibbles, the pimento spread began to work its wonders with the burger and other toppings. Imagine eating a cheese burger, but instead of it being topped with a single slice of cheese, it's swimming with a mess of five slices that are tricked out with spice. While I usually love a good pickle on a burger, the vinegar of the cherry peppers in the spread made for a most excellent replacement.
Taste test: Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Chicken Sandwich
Next up was the Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Chicken Sandwich. Where the burger seemed as long as a football field, this chicken sandwich looked more compact. Yet in its compact appearance, it was still piled with a fairway's worth of ingredients. This one is decked out with the usual plump and well crispy chicken filet, which is then topped with lettuce, pickle slices, the pimento spread, and then Shack Sauce on the top bun.
Like the burger, this one had a great texture, with the crispness of the filet, being cushioned by the pillowy bun, and by the creamy gloop of the pimento spread as well. I love pickles, but perhaps here, there's almost too much acidity at play when it's teamed with the pimento spread. This is perhaps the more savory and saltier of the two sandwiches, so prepare to have a nice glass of water handy to wash this heartiness down. These are good problems to have.
Clubhouse Pimento Cheese: Hole in one or subpar?
I can see, and now taste, why Shake Shack's Clubhouse Pimento Cheese spread was a hit with Masters fans. We are all so lucky to be able to play a few rounds with this marvelous mush across America. This spread has a short tournament schedule on menus, so be sure to set up several tee times in the weeks ahead before the season's over.
If you had to choose one over the other, I'd say go with the Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Burger, as the spread ended up a slightly better partner. That actually may have something to do with the tomato slices, which cut into the savoriness, so don't be afraid to ask for some if you're itching to try the pimento spread on the chicken sandwich.
Whatever you do, please order some of the spread by its lonesome. The only way to do that is by ordering it directly from a human at the counter. I know that may sound like a hard thing to do in this day and age, but this little human interaction will result in pure pimento cheese spread bliss. The spread works great Shake Shack's Chicken Bites, and I assume on some of those lovely crinkle fries as well. Or, skip the carbs and just attack this amazing stuff with a fork. I'm already going to be sad when Clubhouse Pimento Cheese is gone. I may have to order a bunch à la carte and store them in a jar for summer hibernation. Fore-sure!
Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Menu pricing and availability
Starting March 31, the Pimento Cheese Menu will appear on nationwide menus of Shake Shack. It will remain on menus, while supplies last, for a short, limited time only. The items are available to order anytime Shake Shack is open for business, while supplies last.
The Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Burger comes with a single burger patty and carries the suggested retail price of $9.99. It can also be ordered with double or triple the patties, at an additional cost. The Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Chicken Sandwich is served in one size only, and retails for $9.99. A side of pimento cheese is available à la carte for $1.99, but can only be ordered in-store, at the register only. If I were you, I'd order a boatload of it. Prices may vary per location.
The sandwiches can be ordered in-store at the register, kiosk, or drive-thru where available. Advance orders for dine-in, pick-up, or delivery can be placed through the Shake Shack app or website. Additional fees may apply for delivery orders or ones placed through third parties.
Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Menu nutritional information
A single Pimento Cheese burger contains 680 calories, 48 grams of total fat, 16 grams of saturated fat, 0.5 grams of trans fat, 125 milligrams of cholesterol, 1,430 milligrams of sodium, 29 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of fiber, 7 grams of sugars, and 33 grams of protein. It contains the common allergens milk, egg, wheat, and sesame.
The Pimento Cheese Chicken Sandwich houses 770 calories, 51 grams of total fat, 15 grams of saturated fat, 150 milligrams of cholesterol, 1,600 milligrams of sodium, 38 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fiber, 8 grams of sugars, and 41 grams of protein. It also contains the allergens milk, egg, wheat, and sesame.
The side of Pimento Cheese nets an eater 250 calories, 23 grams of total fat, 8 grams of saturated fat, 40 milligrams of cholesterol, 510 milligrams of sodium, 4 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of sugars, and 8 grams of protein. The cheese contains allergens including milk and egg.