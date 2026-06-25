15 Must-Have Aldi Finds Hitting Shelves In July 2026
Every month brings a new selection of limited time items to the shelves of your local Aldi, and this July, you'll find a perfect mix of intriguing new options and returning favorites from previous years. The "here today, gone tomorrow" nature of these products is all part of the Aldi Finds experience, which supplements the popular discount grocery chain's staples with a wide range of seasonal and special products, going far beyond just food. But, of course, the best summer snacks and freezer finds are what you are really interested in — and you won't be disappointed by Aldi's July 2026 offerings.
Fittingly for the hottest time of the year, the Aldi Finds this coming this July are heavy on fruit flavors and frozen treats. You'll find new flavors of lemonade, ice cream, and energy drinks, along with convenient frozen meals and a new line of dried fruit. They're the kind of easy and refreshing items you'll want to stock up on for the last days of the summer months. Unfortunately, these Aldi releases often sell out in a matter of days, which means fans need to be on top of them if they want to score. So, take note of the upcoming release dates on all these products to make sure you can grab them when they finally drop.
Nature's Nectar Spicy Lemonades
These bracingly refreshing spicy lemonades previously hit the shelves a few months ago, and Aldi shoppers loved them. Now, this summer brings in a new flavor. While the last release paired the lightly jalapeño-tinged lemonade with limeade, the July offering opts for a fruitier flavor with a spicy mango lemonade. You also know a good spicy lemonade would make some pretty killer tequila mixers for an easy summer cocktail.
Grab Nature's Nectar Spicy Lemonade and Mango Spicy Lemonade at Aldi for only $2.99 starting on July 1, 2026.
Berryhill Summer Fruit Spread
The Berryhill brand Summer Fruit Spreads have become recurring seasonal favorites. Last year's well-liked flavors of Strawberry Guava and Raspberry Lychee return for seconds this summer, joined by a tropical Pineapple Coconut Summer Spread. Who doesn't love the sound of smearing a piña colada-inspired spread on a slice of toast?
All three Berryhill Summer Fruit Spreads are available for $3.29 starting July 1, 2026.
Breakfast Best Mini Breakfast Egg Bites
Everyone loves Starbucks' egg bites, but isn't there a side of you that wishes the quick-and-easy breakfast was a little crispier? Enter Aldi's new Breakfast Best Mini Breakfast Egg Bites. These little jalapeño popper-like balls consist of breaded egg, cheese, and potato, with one option offering bacon as well. These nice little indulgent breakfasts in a ball don't require the effort of making a whole meal yourself.
You can find Aldi's Breakfast Best Mini Breakfast Egg Bites for $4.79 starting on July 1, 2026.
ALDI Seasoned Dill Pickle French Fries
Since french fries are a great summer side for all your grilled meats and pickle is the summer flavor of the moment, this Aldi find offers the perfect crossover. These classic pre-fried fries are dusted with salty, tangy dill pickle flavor, just like your favorite potato chips. Imagine coming up with a fry that is somehow even more perfect with a burger.
Seasoned Dill Pickle French Fries hit Aldi's freezer for $3.49 on July 8, 2026.
Mama Cozzi's Detroit Style Crust Pizza
If you're an Aldi regular, this one might have you the most excited. Each of Aldi's Mama Cozzi frozen pizzas is popular, but the Detroit-style version is one that shoppers truly love. The crispy, thick-crust pizzas have been popping up for a few years now, but alas, the cheese and pepperoni pizzas are only back for a limited time again.
Snag Mama Cozzi's Detroit Style Crust Pizza for $6.99 on July 8, 2026.
Southern Grove Stuffed Dates
Nut-stuffed dates are a great healthy snack, and Aldi is bringing them to customers in two flavors this July. The first is a mixture of almond-stuffed and cashew-stuffed dates, which come 10 to a pack and contain no added sugar. But if you do want a little extra sweetness, you'll find chocolate-covered date options stuffed with almonds as well.
Try Aldi's new Southern Grove Stuffed Dates for $4.99 starting July 8, 2026.
Benton's Orange Cremesicle Sandwich Cookies
Benton's Sandwich Cookies at Aldi are a classic Oreo dupe, and just like Oreo, the brand keeps pumping out new and interesting flavors. For July, that means a nostalgic summertime ice cream treat, the creamsicle, with a vanilla cookie and orange-creme flavored filling. Unlike a normal creamsicle, you can eat as many as you want without getting brain freeze.
Benton's Orange Cremesicle Sandwich Cookies will be available for $2.99 starting July 15, 2026.
ALDI Smoothie Protein Bowls
The protein craze has found its way into Aldi's aisles already, with options like protein waffles and pancake mix. But starting mid-July, you can add to your choices with these pre-made smoothies bowls. There are two flavor options: almond butter and banana or acai and peanut butter. Both are topped with fresh fruit and granola, while the acai and peanut butter also contains dark chocolate chunks.
Check out Aldi's Smoothie Protein Bowls for $6.59 starting on July 15, 2026.
Simply Nature Organic Dubai Chocolate Flavored Creamer
Speaking of trends, the decidedly less healthy Dubai chocolate is starting its seemingly inevitable takeover of Aldi. While a dupe chocolate bar is already available, the chocolate pistachio flavor will now be available as an organic coffee creamer as well. This is coming only a few weeks after Chobani released its own version, so Dubai chocolate fans don't need to wait long to see if this budget alternative is better.
Look out for Dubai Chocolate Flavored Creamer for $4.99 starting on July 15, 2026.
Breakfast Best Deep Dish Breakfast Pizza
Pizza has slowly but surely been working its way into our morning breakfasts and store-bought frozen breakfast pizzas are certainly a convenient way to enjoy a hearty meal before work. This returning Aldi Finds release is like a mini personal pan pizza, topped with eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, sausage, and gravy. Each pack comes with two pizzas.
Aldi's Breakfast Best Deep Dish Breakfast Pizza returns for $3.99 on July 22, 2026.
Sundae Shoppe Strawberries & Cream Rose Cones
It's not often that your snacks look as good as they taste, but this unique Aldi treat manages to do just that. These ice cream cones feature strawberry and vanilla creme formed into a frozen rose shape on top of a chocolate waffle cone. They also come four to a pack for only $4, making them a wonderful way to cool down this summer without spending too much.
Aldi's Sundae Shoppe Strawberries & Cream Rose Cones hit stores for $3.99 on July 22, 2026.
Vita Life Sparkling Energy Drinks
Aldi already has an impressive lineup of energy drinks, including its own probiotic Vivee brand. This summer, Aldi is expanding even further with Vita Life Energy Drinks. These are 100% organic, sparkling, and come in two fruit flavors: Raspberry Lemon and Pomegranate Peach. Sounds like two bright flavors for a pick-me-up on a hot day.
Try Vita Life Sparkling Energy Drinks for $1.99 per can beginning on July 22, 2026.
ALDI PB&J Bites
Aldi has released PB&J bites before, but under its non-GMO, artificial color free "Simply Nature" label. This time, however, they are returning under the standard Aldi brand. Unfortunately, the ingredient list isn't available for these yet, so we don't know what the difference between the two actually is, but they appear to be quite similar. This release features a grape jam filling inside a crunchy peanut butter flavored rice snack and contains six individual serving bags.
You'll find packs of Aldi's PB&J Bites for $5.99 starting on July 29, 2026.
Specially Selected Croissant Buns
Looking to mix up your summer sandwiches or just craving a homemade version of Burger King's breakfast croissan'wich? These Aldi bakery offerings come in packs of four and are imported from France, which probably can't be said about BK's croissant buns. These buttery, flaky buns are a simple way to add a little extra texture anywhere you would use a normal burger bun.
Specially Selected Croissant Buns hit Aldi shelves for $3.99 on July 29, 2026.
Simply Nature Organic Sea Shaped Chicken Nuggets
Summer also means finding ways to feed your kids for lunch when they're out of school, and these Aldi chicken nuggets are a great solution. The nuggets are organic, non-GMO, and gluten-free, which makes them perfect for a guilt-free meal. This limited release forms each nuggets into one of five sea-themed shapes, including dolphins, seahorses, and starfish.
Simply Nature Organic Sea Shaped Chicken Nuggets will be available for $7.99 starting July 29, 2026.