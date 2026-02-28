7 Store-Bought Breakfast Pizzas, Ranked Worst To Best

Americans love their pizza. As a whole, we eat over 3 billion pizzas every single year. That works out to about 350 slices per second. It's a large feat, but we do it by getting creative. We're always coming up with new ways to enjoy the bread, sauce, and cheese combo. We reinvent the crust or toss on a new and exciting array of toppings — pineapple was just the tip of the iceberg. Of course, we've also stretched the indulgence to all hours of the day.

It's not enough to enjoy a saucy pie for lunch or dinner. We've also standardized the late-night slice, and the most interesting development is that pizza can now even be enjoyed for breakfast. I don't think the Italians would be particularly happy about the way their beloved recipe has evolved, but that hasn't stopped us.

Breakfast pizza is a completely new way to pizza, and several brands hopped on the trend — from big names in the frozen pizza business like DiGiorno and Red Baron to private-label store brands that bake up their own fresh take-and-bake pies. They pile your classic morning-time fixin's (like scrambled eggs, cheese, and breakfast meats onto rounds of biscuit or croissant-style dough) to create a pizza that's ready to be paired with your morning cup of coffee. But do any of these sunrise slices live up to the hype? I recently tested seven different store-bought options to find out.