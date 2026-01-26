I Tried 9 Of Aldi's Summit Energy Drinks And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Sometimes, we need a stronger pick-me-up than coffee, which is where energy drinks come in. Packed with caffeine (and often ingredients like taurine, B vitamins, and ginseng that are intended to help boost mental clarity and enhance focus), energy drinks have become a go-to choice for those looking to fuel their workouts or just get through the afternoon slump.

While there are quite a few energy drink brands on the market targeted at different demographics, their goal is the same — to give individuals an energy boost. As with most popular products, you can count on copycats to appear — in this case, we're talking about Aldi's line of Summit energy drinks. Just by looking at the can designs and flavor varieties, you can see how closely Aldi's products resemble some of the bigger energy drink brands, such as Monster, Alani Nu, and Celsius.

However, our aim here isn't to compare Aldi's energy drinks to mainstream brands. While there are some noticeable similarities, our goal is to determine which Summit energy drink flavors (from both the Gridlock and Waves product lines) are the best. To achieve this, I first assessed the flavor of each drink both in terms of quality and whether the taste matched the name and description on the can. I also judged the sweetness of each, determining whether it was too sweet, well-balanced, or not sweet enough. Finally, I looked for that distinct, chemical aftertaste that's present in many energy drinks (which some people love, and others don't). So, next time you're in Aldi seeking an energy boost to get you through the day, check this list to see which flavor you should grab.