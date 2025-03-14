What Flavor Is The White Monster Energy Drink, Anyway?

If coffee isn't your thing, you may prefer sipping on a Monster Energy drink when lethargy looms in order to put a zip in your step. This popular brand is a key player in the energy drinks arena, accounting for almost 30% of market share, thanks in part to a portfolio of more than 30 interesting flavors like mango and kiwi lime. However, there's one variety that's often confusingly called The White Monster. So what is it and what does it taste like? Well, if you've tried Monster's Zero Ultra, you already know the taste of The White Monster. The two terms are interchangeable for the same drink.

Zero Ultra is colloquially described as The White Monster because the can is white and features a grey "M" on the front — that's the Monster logo, which is stylized to look like claw marks. Even the Monster website itself describes the beverage as "Zero Ultra a.k.a. The White Monster," suggesting both names are equally viable. The white packaging stands in stark contrast to the original Monster flavor's can, which was black with a neon green logo. The lighter color may indicate that Zero Ultra's citrusy flavor tastes less sweet than other Monster flavors. Though the energy drink has zero calories (it's sweetened with sucralose instead of glucose syrup), it still features the "full load" of Monster Energy blend and 150mg of caffeine per 500ml can.