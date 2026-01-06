The Crown Jewel Of Burger King's Breakfast Menu Isn't Pretty, But It Tastes Phenomenal

Here at Tasting Table, we're longtime fans of Burger King's breakfast game. We've even rated BK's menu above popular breakfast competitors, including Wendy's, Starbucks, and Taco Bell. When it comes to fast-food breakfast, we're also admittedly a tad partial to croissant-based sammies, previously raving about Dunkin's Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant sandwich to start the day off right. It's perhaps no surprise, then, that in our ranking of every Burger King breakfast item, the chain's Bacon, Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich emerged as the darling of the morning menu. But, don't write us off for our flaky, buttery bias. BK achieves something truly special here — an ugly duckling that doesn't play and doesn't need to rely on looks to impress.

As we mentioned in our review, BK's Bacon, Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich is "the most flavorful, balanced BK breakfast item with loads of playful textures and savory flavor." Namely, we appreciate that this sando skips the ham; BK's Fully Loaded Croissan'wich adds ham into the mix, and it landed in 7th place in our ranking. This oily, triple-meat monstrosity structurally fell apart as we dug in, and (worse) it leaned diabolically salty (here's lookin' at three days of dehydration ... mmh, the most important meal of the day). Instead, by contrast, "With melty cheese and bouncy eggs, this sandwich is like an explosion of both flavor and texture," while on the mouthfeel, "the bacon delivers that crunch." Meanwhile, subtle sweetness from the croissant tastefully counterbalances the savory filling (swoon).