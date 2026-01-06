The Crown Jewel Of Burger King's Breakfast Menu Isn't Pretty, But It Tastes Phenomenal
Here at Tasting Table, we're longtime fans of Burger King's breakfast game. We've even rated BK's menu above popular breakfast competitors, including Wendy's, Starbucks, and Taco Bell. When it comes to fast-food breakfast, we're also admittedly a tad partial to croissant-based sammies, previously raving about Dunkin's Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant sandwich to start the day off right. It's perhaps no surprise, then, that in our ranking of every Burger King breakfast item, the chain's Bacon, Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich emerged as the darling of the morning menu. But, don't write us off for our flaky, buttery bias. BK achieves something truly special here — an ugly duckling that doesn't play and doesn't need to rely on looks to impress.
As we mentioned in our review, BK's Bacon, Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich is "the most flavorful, balanced BK breakfast item with loads of playful textures and savory flavor." Namely, we appreciate that this sando skips the ham; BK's Fully Loaded Croissan'wich adds ham into the mix, and it landed in 7th place in our ranking. This oily, triple-meat monstrosity structurally fell apart as we dug in, and (worse) it leaned diabolically salty (here's lookin' at three days of dehydration ... mmh, the most important meal of the day). Instead, by contrast, "With melty cheese and bouncy eggs, this sandwich is like an explosion of both flavor and texture," while on the mouthfeel, "the bacon delivers that crunch." Meanwhile, subtle sweetness from the croissant tastefully counterbalances the savory filling (swoon).
The unhandsome Bacon, Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich casts a flattering glow across the fast-food brekky game
We aren't alone in our applause, either. A Reddit thread lauds, "Nothing beats their breakfast. Don't sleep on it," but more specifically, the commenters rush in to champion BK's Croissan'wiches: "The croissant sandwiches are top tier," "The Crossanwich is hands down the best fast food breakfast item," and "All croissanwiches are better than any of the other choices for breakfast at BK. And when it's a good BK it beats every McDonald's breakfast."
It's worth noting that, with the Bacon, Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich, the sausage is significantly more pronounced in the flavor profile, while the bacon takes a backseat as a crispy, crunchy element. Diehard bacon fans might prefer the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich. Also worth mentioning is the fact that, while delicious, that flaky, buttery, airy croissant makes for a decidedly messy bite. A thicker, denser bun or biscuit might make a more structurally integral vehicle for transporting all those eggs, cheese, and double-meat from hand to mouth. But, BK's knockout croissant is arguably what makes this sandwich so memorable and deliciously copacetic. Just keep in mind that it might be a tricky sando to (neatly) eat while driving on your morning commute. Although we still think it's worth the early wake-up to get (most Burger King locations switch to lunch around 10:30 or 11:00 a.m.).