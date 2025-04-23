5 Of The World's Most Unique Burger King Locations
Though many fast food franchises have a certain reliable aesthetic, some locations are a bit more memorable than others. Take the 14 most interesting fast food locations in the world, for example. Since Burger King began flipping patties in 1954, serving up Whoppers to meat-hungry customers long before the Big Mac came around, the recognizable brand has established an international presence through a clear franchising strategy. The company's logo, first launched in 1969 and refreshed in 1994, remains an identifying symbol to help eager visitors locate the thousands of restaurants around the world.
Whether you're traveling throughout Asia or find yourself on a road trip across the United States, we've pinpointed a few Burger King destinations that might be worth your while if you're looking for a familiar menu with a bit of a twist. From unique menu items to inspiring vistas, exceptional service to considerate hiring practices, business at Burger King isn't always just about plates of fries and hamburgers. If you're looking for a dependable meal with a memorable experience, sometimes even familiar flavors come with an enjoyable surprise. Here are five of our favorite BK locations from around the world.
Sample unique menu options in Japan
If you're in a different country expecting the same kinds of meals from a recognizable burger chain, Japanese Burger King locations are ready to delight. While visiting Burger King in Japan promises the usual list of burgers and fries, visitors will also be met with unique options like melon floats, hot dogs, fried apple pies, croissant burgers, and smoky chicken wings. Menu options change, however, so keep an open mind.
At one point, a multi-tiered monstrosity of teriyaki-covered meat called the Tokyo Teriyaki Tower was packed in between buns and topped with charred green onions and red miso. Burger buns have also been stuffed with crispy shrimp and spicy tomato sauce piled on top of a traditional Whopper patty for a bit of surf and turf served fast food style, meat patties have been plated with avocado and Mexican cheese for a twist on a classic favorite, and hamburgers have been layered with fried chicken and beef for a meaty meal.
Burger King Japan is also known for hosting a challenge in which visitors have 45 minutes to scarf down as many King Yeti Burgers as possible. This behemoth of a burger, made up of four beef patties covered in a half-dozen Gouda cheese slices, is the kind of order that is meant to banish hunger. Stop by one of the locations in bustling Tokyo, such as the one at Shibuya Center Gai Ten, in Akihabara, or Ikebukuro Grand Scape for a temporary reprieve from a packed day of sightseeing, meetings, or shopping — and to discover what menu options wait for you.
Consider history with your order in Ireland
Why not enjoy a bit of history with your meal? Stepping into Dublin, Ireland's, Burger King on O'Connell Street is exactly what you'll be doing, as the road dates back to the 17th century. The street connects many landmarks in the city, including the O'Connell Bridge, Parnell Street, and monuments like the Spire of Dublin. Throughout Irish history, the road has witnessed uprisings, war, riots, and plenty of celebrations.
If you've put back a few pints of Guinness or have had your fill of Irish coffees, the O'Connell Street Burger King can offer familiar orders of chicken wraps, fries, and grilled burgers made with 100% Irish beef patties. Cap off your meal with Chili Cheese Bites or test your appetite with a Triple Whopper meal that comes with a side of super large fries. Lighter fare includes wraps and orders made with plant-based meats for those wanting a quick snack before dashing back out into Dublin for dancing, drinking, or tracking down more historical landmarks.
Watch boats while eating burgers in Thailand
When you've had your fill of traditional Thai dishes like pad Thai and curry or simply crave a juicy burger that reminds you of home, Burger King can even be found on an island in Thailand. The combination of fast food in a beautiful setting is something like a fever dream, except at the Burger King in Koh Phi Phi, the fantasy is real. In addition to blue-green waves, majestic hills rise out the sea, offering a dream-like environment in which biting into a salty French fry is a near transcendent experience. Plus, as long as you sneak in before 3 a.m., the team is ready to serve.
Regardless of the time of your visit, eating a burger on a pier while watching boats glide across turquoise waters makes this location worth a visit. While there is an area to sit down inside of the store, you can just as easily grab your orders of veggie burgers and spicy chicken-covered burgers to go as you wait for a tour company or pass time before attending a local fire show. Enjoy some ice cream while watching the tide come in or grab a sweet pie before dashing to exchange currency. The view at this Burger King comes with a cost, however, as many visitors have noted that the menu options are pricey here.
Appreciate differences in Bali
While some Burger King locations provide views and convenient breaks from long days of sightseeing, the Burger King on Sunset Road in Bali, Indonesia, offers a different kind of highlight as a reason to visit. At this particular location, the majority of team members communicate in sign language, and guests use menu cards to order their meals.
Even before you step into the store, hand symbols on the glass windows indicate that this is a location that is particularly welcoming for those with hearing disabilities. While customers who communicate in sign language can exchange with the team members, other visitors can use hand gestures to place their orders or let the team members read their lips as they rattle off their preferences for burgers and fries.
For those not in the mood for a burger, plates of chicken and rice can also be ordered here. Spacious indoor seating and tables outside offer plenty of dining options, and paper golden crowns are distributed for little ones to adorn. This location is only a 10-minute drive from Legian Beach, so after a long day in the sun, crispy chicken, mushroom-covered burgers, and iced coffee floats may be just the ticket to cap off a pretty perfect day.
Experience elegance in Argentina
Stepping into a fast food franchise certainly doesn't mean you have to skimp out on ambiance, and the Burger King in Argentina is here to state the facts. Known locally as Burger King en Estación Retiro de Ferrocarriles, this beauty of a Burger King is located in the old cafeteria of a train station and what once housed Café Retiro, a bar that spanned more than a century of operations. This Burger King has maintained many of the same aesthetics from yesteryear. With statuesque columns, spacious balconies, and an expansive glass dome towering overhead, this is the kind of place that will have you feeling like a king as you sink your teeth into a burger.
Some guests have even commented that they have sipped on quality cordial at the establishment. You'll find this fancy-looking location in the Retiro Station that is part of Buenos Aires' Mitre branch line. The space has been listed by the city as a place of historical importance, and if you time your visit just right, in addition to snapping some envy-inducing photos for your social feeds, you may even capture one of the live events that are hosted for the public, such as tango dancing. If all this BK talk has you craving a unique treat at your own location, here are 12 secret menu items at Burger King that you need to try.