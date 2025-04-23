5 Of The World's Most Unique Burger King Locations

If you're in a different country expecting the same kinds of meals from a recognizable burger chain, Japanese Burger King locations are ready to delight. While visiting Burger King in Japan promises the usual list of burgers and fries, visitors will also be met with unique options like melon floats, hot dogs, fried apple pies, croissant burgers, and smoky chicken wings. Menu options change, however, so keep an open mind.

At one point, a multi-tiered monstrosity of teriyaki-covered meat called the Tokyo Teriyaki Tower was packed in between buns and topped with charred green onions and red miso. Burger buns have also been stuffed with crispy shrimp and spicy tomato sauce piled on top of a traditional Whopper patty for a bit of surf and turf served fast food style, meat patties have been plated with avocado and Mexican cheese for a twist on a classic favorite, and hamburgers have been layered with fried chicken and beef for a meaty meal.

Burger King Japan is also known for hosting a challenge in which visitors have 45 minutes to scarf down as many King Yeti Burgers as possible. This behemoth of a burger, made up of four beef patties covered in a half-dozen Gouda cheese slices, is the kind of order that is meant to banish hunger. Stop by one of the locations in bustling Tokyo, such as the one at Shibuya Center Gai Ten, in Akihabara, or Ikebukuro Grand Scape for a temporary reprieve from a packed day of sightseeing, meetings, or shopping — and to discover what menu options wait for you.