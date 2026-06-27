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A baked potato is an underrated meal. The fluffy, warm pouch of starch acts as both a bowl and a flavor base to any number of unexpected toppings. And, with elaborate enough recipes, the humble potato can even become a hearty, filling meal. Preparing a baked potato is a relatively hands-off process, too, meaning that you can let dinner make itself while tending to the many other tasks filling your busy evenings. The only way to make baked potatoes even better is to swap the traditional russet for its orange-hued cousin, the sweet potato.

Unlike very neutral russets, sweet potatoes are a little harder to figure out in terms of layering savory flavors to achieve the ultimate loaded spud. Mildly sweet and incredibly tender when cooked, sweet potatoes often end up in desserts or sweet-leaning dishes, so using it in savory dishes requires working with its natural sweetness. The result, as proven by this loaded beef sweet potato with whipped feta recipe, is a unique and delicious dinner option. In this recipe, sweet potatoes are loaded with seasoned beef and topped with homemade whipped feta and sumac-pickled red onions. The result is savory, tangy, and full of Mediterranean-inspired flavor all piled cozily into fluffy, perfectly-baked sweet potatoes.