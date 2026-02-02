10 Recipes That Make A Baked Potato Into A Hearty, Filling Meal

Baked potatoes are an easy, no-fuss carbohydrate that can help round out a meal. However, on their own, a baked potato will only get you so far. A medium-sized spud weighs a little over 5 ounces, provides only 110 calories, has no fat, and contains a mere 3 grams of protein — not nearly enough for a well-rounded meal. Not only will you still feel hungry afterward, but you'll also be missing out on some pretty crucial macronutrients. Fortunately, like rice and pasta, baked potatoes offer an excellent base for other ingredients.

If you're staring into a mostly-empty fridge and struggling for ideas, there are plenty of ways to turn this simple, starchy vegetable into a wholesome one-pan dinner. Sure, you'll need a few other items to zhuzh your potato up a bit, but you can do this with a surprisingly basic array of pantry staples. So check to make sure that you've got some spuds in stock, and read on to discover a few of the ways you can turn this humble root vegetable into a hearty, filling meal.