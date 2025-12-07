How To Choose The Best Sweet Potatoes At The Grocery Store

All those sweet potato recipes we adore so much have one thing in common: they require the very best sweet potatoes to reach their full potential. This comes down to a crucial first step that happens before the sweet potatoes even enter your home. Right at the grocery store, you've got to choose the very best ones, and it's not always the easiest thing in the world. You need to know exactly what to look for, and just as important, what to avoid.

The one big mistake people tend to make with sweet potatoes is thinking they are all the same. The truth is, good sweet potatoes have very distinguishable telltale signs. Search for smooth, tight skin with a light sheen that indicates freshness. Even with rough transport and handling, they should still have little to no cracks, bruises, wrinkles, or sproutings. Moreover, they should also be firm, with no mushy, soft spots.

Size-wise, the sweet potatoes should not be too big, but rather small to medium and a bit hefty, as this would mean they have a decent amount of moisture. The shape also matters. Oblong sweet potatoes are generally a better pick than round ones since they cook more evenly. Although not often acknowledged, sweet potatoes do have a scent. Anything too pungent, sour, or tangy is an immediate reject since it could be on its way to spoiling. Instead, find subtly earthy sweet potatoes to ensure freshness.