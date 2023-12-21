Jewel Sweet Potatoes Vs Red Garnet: What's The Difference?

Sweet potatoes are deliciously versatile, with applications in both the savory and dessert spheres. Although they may be most strongly interlinked with the holidays, there are many flavorful techniques that showcase their flavor any time of year.

In large part, sweet potatoes are malleable due to their sheer variety — it's estimated over 400 types of tubers exist. Each type exhibits its own characteristics, which means the flavors and textures will translate into distinct dishes, and when perusing a selection at the grocery store, choosing the right one can feel intimidating.

So, let's dive into two especially popular varieties: the jewel and red garnet. They'll be easily differentiated visually, making it easy to grab the right bunch for a sweet potato pie. However, in flavor and texture, the two potatoes have their differences. Becoming well-versed in each sort showcases the depth sweet potatoes have to offer.