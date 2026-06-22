13 Trader Joe's Finds That Belong On Hot Dogs

Whether cooked on a hot grill, over a campfire, or in a beer bath, hot dogs are a staple that should be enjoyed as often as possible. If you plan to serve up franks all year long, you may be looking for toppings a bit more exciting than ketchup, mustard, and relish. Trader Joe's is the spot to shop at since its unique condiments, veggie toppings, and other accouterments can take your dogs from tasty-yet-tame to truly memorable.

Not only are Trader Joe's store-brand hot dogs a solid buy, but the chain sells an array of other exclusive goodies custom-made to gussy up franks. We sifted through sauces, dips, pickles, and other TJ's must-buys for your next barbecue to find well-reviewed items that do your favorite hot dog recipes justice. Some of our picks put inventive twists on classic hot dog partners, including fancily flavored mustards and aiolis, while others bring global flavors and other unexpected twists to the party. Whether you and your guests like your hot dogs savory and spicy, fresh and crunchy, or cheesy and rich, there are products to please your palate. Prepare to fire up some franks, get the buns toasted, and invite the family over.