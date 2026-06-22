13 Trader Joe's Finds That Belong On Hot Dogs
Whether cooked on a hot grill, over a campfire, or in a beer bath, hot dogs are a staple that should be enjoyed as often as possible. If you plan to serve up franks all year long, you may be looking for toppings a bit more exciting than ketchup, mustard, and relish. Trader Joe's is the spot to shop at since its unique condiments, veggie toppings, and other accouterments can take your dogs from tasty-yet-tame to truly memorable.
Not only are Trader Joe's store-brand hot dogs a solid buy, but the chain sells an array of other exclusive goodies custom-made to gussy up franks. We sifted through sauces, dips, pickles, and other TJ's must-buys for your next barbecue to find well-reviewed items that do your favorite hot dog recipes justice. Some of our picks put inventive twists on classic hot dog partners, including fancily flavored mustards and aiolis, while others bring global flavors and other unexpected twists to the party. Whether you and your guests like your hot dogs savory and spicy, fresh and crunchy, or cheesy and rich, there are products to please your palate. Prepare to fire up some franks, get the buns toasted, and invite the family over.
Dill Pickle Mustard
Dill Pickle Mustard, one of our favorite Trader Joe's condiments, is back on shelves just in time to zest up your flame-grilled franks. It combines fresh dill and diced pickles with good old yellow mustard for a tangy, sharp, herb-forward flavor that perfectly complements meaty, juicy hot dogs. This combo of two classic cookout toppings is more than the sum of its parts, and is a must-try for diehard dill pickle fans.
Trader Joe's Dill Pickle Mustard costs $1.99.
Mango Pineapple Pico de Gallo Salsa
For an unexpectedly fresh, fruity crunch, spoon Trader Joe's Mango Pineapple Pico de Gallo Salsa onto your hot dogs. The sweet-tart fruit provides a refreshing lift to the savory sausage, while tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, lime, and cilantro add even more brightness and a subtle bite. Pair this tropical twist on classic Mexican salsa with hot sauce, more chopped fresh herbs, or even a strip of crispy bacon for contrasting fatty saltiness.
Trader Joe's Mango Pineapple Pico de Gallo Salsa costs $3.99.
Organic Vegetarian Chili
Whether you pair it with vegetarian hot dogs or classic franks, Trader Joe's Organic Vegetarian Chili makes a convenient shortcut to delicious chili dogs. Reviewers call this product one of the best vegetarian chilis on the market, and a stellar hot dog topping, praising the hearty texture, meaty bits of veggie protein, and balanced flavors of tomatoes, beans, and spices. Simply warm it up, ladle it over your franks, and finish with shredded cheese.
Trader Joe's Organic Vegetarian Chili costs $2.49.
Yangnyeom Sauce
In our taste test and ranking of Trader Joe's sauces, the Korean-inspired Yangnyeom Sauce won first place for its complex punch of sweet, hot, tangy, and savory flavors. Made with miso, gochujang, molasses, and soy sauce, it's an antidote to boring hot dogs. Brush it on your franks during the last few minutes of grilling to create a glaze, then finish with additions such as kimchi, minced green onions, and spicy mayo.
Trader Joe's Yangnyeom Sauce costs $3.99.
Sauerkraut with Pickled Persian Cucumbers
Think nothing beats a good old dog with sauerkraut? You should be happy with the Sauerkraut with Pickled Persian Cucumbers from Trader Joe's. With a short ingredients list (it's simply flavored with salt, vinegar, and garlic and fermented the old-fashioned way) and straightforward taste, this doesn't reinvent the wheel. However, TJ's adds chopped cucumber pickles for extra crunch. Savor it on your hot dogs alone or with a squeeze of brown mustard.
Trader Joe's Sauerkraut with Pickled Persian Cucumbers costs $4.49.
Carolina Gold Style BBQ Ridge Cut Potato Chips
Potato chips not only belong on a paper plate next to cookout franks; they're begging to be tucked into the bun for a tasty topping that adds crunch to hot dogs. Trader Joe's Carolina Gold Style BBQ Potato Chips up the flavor ante with a sweet, tangy, smoky seasoning that imitates mustard-based, South Carolina-style barbecue sauce. With a major dose of crunch, these ridged chips provide a craveable crispiness to the snappy sausage and soft bun.
Trader Joe's Carolina Gold Style BBQ Ridge Cut Potato Chips cost $2.69.
Cowboy Caviar Salsa
Out of all the toppings you can use to fix up hot dogs cowboy style, the refreshing, veggie-based dip known as Cowboy Caviar Salsa is especially fitting for hot summer days. It takes the work out with a readymade mix of black beans, corn, onions, and bell peppers flavored with chipotles, adobo sauce, and lime. A generous scoop adds some welcome brightness to richer hot dog toppings, such as chili, cheese, and barbecue sauce.
Trader Joe's Cowboy Caviar Salsa costs $3.49.
Slow Roasted Tomatoes
Ketchup is a hot dog's best friend, so why not take the pairing further with Slow Roasted Tomatoes from Trader Joe's? Packed in a garlic and herb olive oil, these jarred goodies deliver a deep tomato flavor and juicy, supple texture for a tart, sweet, uniquely umami-packed hot dog topping. Lean into the Italian influence by pairing these tomatoes with melted mozzarella and fresh basil, or try creamy goat cheese and a balsamic glaze.
Trader Joe's Slow Roasted Tomatoes cost $3.99.
White Queso Dip
Since the moment it hit shelves, customers have gushed about TJ's White Queso Dip, which combines real white cheddar with cream, bell peppers, and diced jalapeños for cheesy, spicy flair. Heated up and draped over a frank in a bun, this gooey, rich, fan-favorite dip would make for a majorly upgraded cheese dog. Try it with other Tex-Mex inspired hot dog toppings, such as grilled corn kernels, crushed tortilla chips, or black beans.
Trader Joe's White Queso Dip costs $3.99.
Crunchy Chili Onion
Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion is essentially the store's take on chili crisp or chili crunch, and TJ's itself recommends it as a hot dog topping. Featuring dried onion, garlic, bell peppers, and chili flakes in olive oil, customers say this crispy condiment is intensely garlicky with a chili kick that's not too overwhelming. According to hot dog fans, chili crisp goes surprisingly well with Kewpie mayo on a frank, creating a fiery, creamy combination.
Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion costs $4.49.
Guacasalsa
Guacamole isn't just for chips and tacos — it makes a unique topping to elevate hot dogs at your next cookout, and Trader Joe's Guacasalsa might be even better than the basic stuff. This product resembles salsa de aguacate, a creamy sauce that combines avocados with tart tomatillos. TJ's adds jalapeños, cilantro, garlic, and lime for a dip that straddles the line between guac and salsa verde, a great complement to a salty, crispy-skinned dog.
Trader Joe's Guacasalsa costs $3.99.
Truffle Aioli
Unlike some "truffle" products that only use artificial flavorings, Trader Joe's Truffle Aioli delivers bits of real black truffles in a 100% vegan mayo base, creating a savory, earthy, garlicky condiment that anyone can enjoy on burgers, fries, and, of course, hot dogs. Shoppers say the truffle flavor is present in this spread, yet not super strong, so the taste of your favorite franks still shine through, but with an added hit of mushroom richness.
Trader Joe's Truffle Aioli costs $4.29.
Chicken Uncured Bacon Ranch Dip
Chicken, bacon, and ranch has become a viral flavor combo used on everything from burgers to casseroles and pizza, and TJ's Chicken Uncured Bacon Ranch Dip is an easy way to taste the goodness on hot dogs. Sharp cheddar and cream cheeses, shredded rotisserie chicken breast, uncured bacon bits, and ranch seasoning create the right mix of zesty, herbal, and meaty flavors. Your dogs barely need anything else, but wrapping them in bacon doesn't hurt.
Trader Joe's Chicken Uncured Bacon Ranch Dip costs $4.99.