Why You Should Give Trader Joe's Hot Dogs A Chance

The one thing to consider is that nitrites or nitrates are natural to sea salt and celery powder, both of which are in TJ's hot dogs. However, that's technically inevitable and it's natural compared to a chemical compound. The one ingredient that you might be unsure of on the package is the natural smoke flavor, which is condensed smoke that passes on a smoky flavor on many other products like some BBQ-flavored chips and is less harmful than actual smoked foods. These hot dogs are also good value, currently priced at just $3.99 (plus tax where applicable) for a six pack.

According to the packaging, Trader Joe's suggests you grill, fry, or boil the hot dogs just like any other variety of the sausage, perhaps with our tips for cooking hot dogs so your barbecue has no mishaps. Trader Joe's has a slew of condiments, including varieties of mustard, ketchup, and buns (of course) that you can pick up during your haul. Or elevate the meal with one of our 20 best hot dog hacks, such as butterflying the hot dogs before cooking or finishing them off with chips for a crunchy effect. And if hot dogs aren't your thing, consider Trader Joe's other sausages, which we ranked from worst to best with the Hot Italian Sausage made with pork coming out on top.