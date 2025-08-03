Why You Should Give Trader Joe's Hot Dogs A Chance
Hot dogs are quite delicious, whether you simply squirt on some mustard or load 'em up with relish and homemade chili. But the fact is that hot dogs aren't necessarily the healthiest, typically containing a multitude of ingredients that you might not even recognize as food. However, there are some options available on the market with fewer scientific-sounding additives, including the hot dogs sold at fan-favorite grocery store Trader Joe's.
California-based Trader Joe's is known for its variety of organic and healthy options, and its hot dogs are no exception. First off, its Uncured Beef Hot Dogs are, as stated in the name, uncured, which means the sausages are preserved with natural ingredients rather than chemicals and nitrites. That's certainly a plus, especially when you compare it to other varieties of hot dogs from different brands. The first ingredient listed on TJ's beef hot dog sausages is beef (a good sign) and the rest are all recognizable foods you've likely heard of including water, mustard, garlic powder, paprika, cherry powder, and sugar.
More reasons to put TJ's beef hot dogs on your shopping list
The one thing to consider is that nitrites or nitrates are natural to sea salt and celery powder, both of which are in TJ's hot dogs. However, that's technically inevitable and it's natural compared to a chemical compound. The one ingredient that you might be unsure of on the package is the natural smoke flavor, which is condensed smoke that passes on a smoky flavor on many other products like some BBQ-flavored chips and is less harmful than actual smoked foods. These hot dogs are also good value, currently priced at just $3.99 (plus tax where applicable) for a six pack.
According to the packaging, Trader Joe's suggests you grill, fry, or boil the hot dogs just like any other variety of the sausage, perhaps with our tips for cooking hot dogs so your barbecue has no mishaps. Trader Joe's has a slew of condiments, including varieties of mustard, ketchup, and buns (of course) that you can pick up during your haul. Or elevate the meal with one of our 20 best hot dog hacks, such as butterflying the hot dogs before cooking or finishing them off with chips for a crunchy effect. And if hot dogs aren't your thing, consider Trader Joe's other sausages, which we ranked from worst to best with the Hot Italian Sausage made with pork coming out on top.