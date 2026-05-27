Upgrade Plain Hot Dogs By Fixing Them Cowboy Style

A great hot dog often needs just a squirt of ketchup or mustard, but you'd have to down more than one to make a meal. For a super satisfying dog loaded with flavor, make it cowboy style by piling on Southwestern-inspired ingredients like barbecue sauce, smoky bacon, and chili. No matter which toppings you choose to giddy up with, these deliciously decadent dogs could fuel a gunslinger for days of riding.

Unlike with authentic Chicago-style hot dogs, there are no strict rules for cowboy style or "Western" dogs — besides a few common players, they're up to interpretation. Most recipes feature sweet and tangy barbecue sauce, melted cheese, and either caramelized or French-fried onions, creating a sweet, savory, rich bite that's finger-licking good. To make it more authentically "cowboy," some cooks add baked beans and/or bacon. The latter can be crumbled into bits, left as whole strips, or wrapped around the franks to crisp up as the sausage cooks. Salty cured pork and beans were dietary staples for cowboys, and they already make for a unique, must-try hot dog topping combo.

With the help of the cheese, onions, and sauce, everyone at your cookout will be crying "yeehaw!" Other great additions to cowboy style hot dogs include pickled jalapeños, spicy mustard, or a big old ladle of chili (another real-life cowboy favorite). If that isn't "Wild West" enough for you, we have more ideas on how to transform your average hot dog into a frank of the frontier.