Marinate Hot Dogs With These 3 Simple Ingredients To Enjoy 10X The Flavor

Albeit fully cooked, your favorite hot dogs hold within them the potential for even bigger flavor when thrown on the barbecue grill. If you already know that the secret to next-level hot dogs is marinating them, but aren't sure what ingredients to use, the mix couldn't be simpler. A recipe from the Louisiana Woman Blog recommends a three-ingredient marinade made with Cajun seasoning, Worcestershire, and soy sauce.

This combination of ingredients truly makes a good hot dog even better. Between the spice of your favorite brand of Cajun seasoning, the uniquely umami flavors from the Worcestershire, and an extra bit of depth and saltiness from the soy sauce, it's an unbeatable marinade. Plus, made with only three ingredients, it leaves room for a little culinary creativity as far as other additions or substitutions.

Simply load the fully cooked franks into a sealable plastic bag with the marinade and leave them in the fridge for 15 to 20 minutes or overnight. You should take care to score your hot dogs using a sharp knife prior to putting them in the marinade to allow everything to properly permeate while the hot dogs soak. This will also keep them from bursting over the heat of your barbecue grill. From there, it's just a matter of letting the hot dogs warm up and char on the barbecue as much or as little as you prefer.