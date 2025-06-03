5 Best Cajun Seasonings, According To Online Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you want to spice up your food with flavors from the bayou, Cajun seasoning is the way to go. Between etouffee, gumbo, jambalaya, and more, there are so many Cajun dishes you can make and enjoy right at home. If you've ever wondered what's really in Cajun seasoning, the mix is a spicy blend of salt, black pepper, white pepper, paprika, garlic powder, oregano, thyme, onion powder, and cayenne pepper. While you can make your own Cajun spice mix and store extra for later use, finding your very favorite store-bought seasoning can truly be a time-saver in the kitchen, particularly when you want to throw in a dash here and there to liven up everyday meals. According to online reviews, the best Cajun seasonings include Slap Ya Mama, Tony Chachere's, McCormick, Emeril Lagasse, and Spiceology, each one of which is primed to become a pantry staple.

Just like Cajun seasoning, online reviews, particularly for food products, can vary in range from mild to spicy. If a product is highly lauded and frequently purchased, it can be reasonably assumed that a decent number of people are, in essence, vouching for it. Among Amazon's top rankings, these five Cajun seasonings are ranked as some of the very best. While everyone's tastes are different, looking at these offerings, their respective ingredients, and applications should give you a good idea of which one might be the best choice for your food.