5 Best Cajun Seasonings, According To Online Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you want to spice up your food with flavors from the bayou, Cajun seasoning is the way to go. Between etouffee, gumbo, jambalaya, and more, there are so many Cajun dishes you can make and enjoy right at home. If you've ever wondered what's really in Cajun seasoning, the mix is a spicy blend of salt, black pepper, white pepper, paprika, garlic powder, oregano, thyme, onion powder, and cayenne pepper. While you can make your own Cajun spice mix and store extra for later use, finding your very favorite store-bought seasoning can truly be a time-saver in the kitchen, particularly when you want to throw in a dash here and there to liven up everyday meals. According to online reviews, the best Cajun seasonings include Slap Ya Mama, Tony Chachere's, McCormick, Emeril Lagasse, and Spiceology, each one of which is primed to become a pantry staple.
Just like Cajun seasoning, online reviews, particularly for food products, can vary in range from mild to spicy. If a product is highly lauded and frequently purchased, it can be reasonably assumed that a decent number of people are, in essence, vouching for it. Among Amazon's top rankings, these five Cajun seasonings are ranked as some of the very best. While everyone's tastes are different, looking at these offerings, their respective ingredients, and applications should give you a good idea of which one might be the best choice for your food.
Slap Ya Mama
With a memorable name and a bright yellow and red can, this pared-down offering takes the top seller spot of Amazon's best Cajun seasoning. Despite a minimal list of ingredients, this seasoning creates major flavor. Composed of salt, red pepper, black pepper, and garlic, Slap Ya Mama Cajun Seasoning Original Blend highlights the basics of savory heat. Other Slap Ya Mama offerings include variations on its original, such as a white pepper blend, hot blend, and low-sodium blend as well.
Scores of positive reviews heap praise on this simple seasoning for being effective and to the point. Customers note its balanced blend of spices makes it a versatile topping for just about any dish imaginable, whether strictly Cajun or not. Whether making a picture-perfect seafood boil, dressing up a breakfast of steak and eggs, or even enhancing a tray of roasted veggies, the one most agreed-upon point throughout reviews is its consistency of taste and frequency of use.
Tony Chachere's
Advertised on its packaging as "Great on everything!," this spice blend is slightly more complex in composition than Slap Ya Mama but still keeps the bold flavor simple and effective. Despite being advertised as a "Creole" seasoning, Tony Chachere's Original pepper-forward blend of red pepper, black pepper, chili powder, garlic, and salt leans more Cajun for its absence of savory spices like oregano and thyme, which are typically more present in Creole spice blends. You've likely seen this green can and its other variations, such as No Salt, More Spice, Lite, and Bold, in countless Instagram and other social media posts where chefs prepare a variety of popular Cajun recipes. It's certainly a top choice for good reason.
Amazon reviewers tout Tony Chachere's as a go-to seasoning mix for its versatility, authentic flavor, and unmistakable heat. Customers also note that it doesn't contain added sugars, making it an ideal choice for those with certain dietary concerns. Among a handful of reviews, some also recommend trying the Lite or No Salt options if sodium content is a concern, as the seasoning will provide the same beloved flavors without excess salt.
McCormick
The McCormick brand has been around for more than 130 years and produces a myriad of sought-after products under its extensive umbrella. But one thing for which McCormick is synonymous is seasonings, and its perfect-pinch Cajun seasoning is certainly an outstanding offering. Given its makeup of black pepper, red pepper, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, celery seed, and thyme, it might seem to skew slightly more Creole for the herbal addition. With that said, the McCormick Perfect Pinch Cajun Seasoning is highly rated on Amazon for its reliability, level of heat, and numerous culinary applications.
Repeated reviews calling it the "best Cajun seasoning" definitely drive the point home about this thoughtfully balanced blend. According to reviewers, another important note to keep in mind is that a little bit goes a long way. It's always easier to add more seasoning as needed rather than try to remove it after the fact, so make sure you try a small taste of this preferred seasoning so you don't accidentally exceed that "perfect pinch."
Emeril Lagasse
Known for his lively catchphrases ("bam!"), it's no wonder that the popular television chef, whose shows brought New Orleans-inspired cuisine into the homes and hearts of viewers everywhere, would have a Cajun seasoning worthy of celebrating. Made with salt, paprika, dried garlic, spices, black pepper, and mustard, a can of Emeril Lagasse Cajun Seasoning Blend is an ideal option if you're looking for reliable and consistent Cajun flavors. Like the other top-rated Cajun seasonings, this simple mix gets the tangy taste and heat on point, making it a favorite among reviewers.
Many fans note that it is difficult to locate this specific seasoning outside of Amazon, leading them to stock up as they are able. Among positive reviews, customers mention the seasoning's versatility and usefulness to complement dishes like Cajun shrimp and grits, as well as chicken or steak. This multipurpose Cajun seasoning definitely fits the bill for any meals for which you're looking to "kick it up a notch."
Spiceology
With a bottle resembling the periodic table of elements, this brand of Cajun seasoning definitely appears to have gotten flavor down to a science. Spiceology Black Magic Cajun Blackening Seasoning has a bold flavor, suitable for blackening fish, chicken, or any of your favorite proteins. The ingredients of this seasoning blend include cayenne pepper, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, ground thyme, and salt. Additionally, Spiceology offers a salt-free blend containing the exact same spices, sans the excess sodium. Reviews for both options call the seasoning blend "incredible" with a flavor profile that's "spot on."
Highly regarded by many Amazon reviewers as a go-to choice, fans praise the effectiveness of the spice blend for achieving an ideal taste and texture for their blackened dishes, particularly with regard to fish. The balanced blend of heat and savory spices clearly exceeds customer expectations and helps to dress up any dishes with the right amount of spicy flavor. As with many of these other blends, reviewers also note that a little goes a long way for the intense, smoky seasoning.