The Secret To Next-Level Hot Dogs: Have You Tried Marinating Them?

Hot dogs are the blank canvas of cookouts and baseball games, ready to take on any toppings from pickles to nacho cheese. Low-key barbeques often keep it simple with ketchup and mustard, but different regions have their own style of dogs. In the Midwest, hot dogs are often enjoyed doused in chili, Maine has the red snapper, and Chicago has its spicy signature dog. Hot dogs clearly have a lot of looks, but the flavor can be manipulated by more than just the toppings. We marinate chicken, steak, and fish, so why not hot dogs?

Hot dogs, typically made from an assortment of meat trimmings, are heavily seasoned before being cured, which gives them a distinct smoky flavor. Unlike raw meat, hot dogs don't need tenderizing, but a marinade can give them an entirely new flavor profile. Marinating hot dogs for a few hours or even a whole day can take them from basic backyard dog to artisanal frankfurter sandwich.

While undoubtedly delicious and filling, hot dogs have notoriously been an easy way out for dinner. The 5-minute prep time is half the appeal, so tacking on more work may feel counterproductive, but a few minutes of preparing a marinade will pay off big time.