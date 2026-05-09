8 Unique Hot Dog Topping Combos You Need To Try
Summer is almost here, so it's about time to pull out the beach chairs and coolers, get your grill clean, and make a trip to the store to pick up the essentials. Most importantly, hot dogs. A family-friendly and versatile favorite, hot dogs can be dressed up with any number of toppings. However, most err on the safe side, opting for mustard, relish, and (if you're willing to contend with stinky breath) chopped white onion. Of course, there's more out there than just that.
While we won't say those hot dog toppings are bad, they aren't exactly adventurous, nor do they do much for the dog underneath. Because hot dogs have an incredibly versatile flavor (largely salty and porky), they can serve as a blank canvas for any number of out-of-the-box toppings. If you need some inspiration before your next cookout or barbecue, check out this list of our favorite unconventional hot dog topping combos to try at home.
Cream cheese and grilled onions
Cream cheese on a hot dog? This may come from out of left field (pun intended), but if you visit a ballpark in Seattle, you can indulge in this humble but tasty hot dog topping combo. The creaminess of the Seattle-style hot dog's secret ingredient pairs well against the sweetness of the caramelized onions. Spruce it up with green peppers and jalapeños if you want.
Grilled pineapple and teriyaki sauce
Hawaiian pizza fans know no bounds, but if you too are a fan of pineapple on pizza, you're going to want to try this upgraded hot dog combo. Grilled pineapple not only adds acidity to the salty dog, but the sweetness of the teriyaki sauce only enhances this simple handheld treat. For some extra richness, consider adding some bacon.
Caramelized onions and gruyere
Hot dogs likely don't first come to mind when you see a bowl of French onion soup, but the dynamic duo of sweet, beefy, and brothy caramelized onions and melty gruyere (or swap with Swiss) is a must-try. When the cheese melts into the caramelized onions and melds them together, you'll have a bite that no one can resist.
Sloppy Joes and Fritos
If you grew up in the '90s, chances are you've had your fair share of sloppy Joes. It's like chili without beans, which makes it an approachable and fan-favorite topping for hot dogs. The sloppy Joe filling is soft and mushy, which is why salty, crunchy corn chips (like Fritos) are the perfect topping. For even more flavor, swap your standard Fritos out for a far superior flavor: Chili Cheese.
Roasted corn and cojita
Elote (aka Mexican street corn) is a must-have during the summer, so why not combine it with another summer favorite? Roast the corn in the oven, add in your favorite elote-inspired seasonings, and layer it on your homemade dog. A sprinkle of cotija cheese — along with a drizzle of mayo — is the perfect Southwestern fusion dish to serve at your next barbecue.
Baked beans and bacon
Boston baked beans are a New England staple, as is "frank and beans" — chopped hot dogs cooked with beans. However, you can just as easily leave your hot dogs whole and add your beans on top, alongside a salty, flavorful companion like bacon. Chop up the bacon and cook it in the same pan as your beans or go whole hog and wrap your hot dog in bacon (just follow these tips).
Fried pickles and aioli
It's hard not to like fried pickles. Over the years, folks haven't been shy about combining pickles with hot dogs in all sorts of forms (including stuffing corn dogs with them). Pickle chips would be an excellent crispy topping for hot dogs, offering the perfect balance of acidity and crispiness, while aioli is the ideal creamy (and slightly upscale) dipping sauce for both hot dogs and fried pickles.
Fresh tomatoes and mozzarella
A lot of these hot dog combos are heavy on the palate, but this one certainly isn't. Give your hot dog a caprese twist with milky mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and, if you feel so inclined, a drizzle of pesto or balsamic glaze. The fresh toppings uplift the salty hot dog; just make sure to grill the bun so that the watery tomatoes and mozzarella don't soak your sandwich from the inside out.