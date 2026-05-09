8 Unique Hot Dog Topping Combos You Need To Try

Summer is almost here, so it's about time to pull out the beach chairs and coolers, get your grill clean, and make a trip to the store to pick up the essentials. Most importantly, hot dogs. A family-friendly and versatile favorite, hot dogs can be dressed up with any number of toppings. However, most err on the safe side, opting for mustard, relish, and (if you're willing to contend with stinky breath) chopped white onion. Of course, there's more out there than just that.

While we won't say those hot dog toppings are bad, they aren't exactly adventurous, nor do they do much for the dog underneath. Because hot dogs have an incredibly versatile flavor (largely salty and porky), they can serve as a blank canvas for any number of out-of-the-box toppings. If you need some inspiration before your next cookout or barbecue, check out this list of our favorite unconventional hot dog topping combos to try at home.