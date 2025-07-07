8 Fritos Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

There is something about Fritos that is incredibly nostalgic to me. They remind me of being a kid, days on the lake, meeting up at the pool, and field trips. It seems like wherever I went as a child, Fritos came too. And as long as they've been around, I'm sure I'm not the only one who has fond memories like these.

Fritos has been around since the early '30's. They were first created by restaurant owner Gustavo Olguin by extruding masa dough through a potato ricer, then frying the strips. He later sold the recipe, and ricer, to C.E. Doolin, who went on to make Fritos as we know them today. And there really just isn't another chip out there like them. They're so unique in fact, that the only real competition they have is themselves. So, I decided to taste all of the flavors of Fritos being created today to see how they compare.

Are flavored Fritos better than the original? Is there one flavor that is better? Does size and shape matter? These are things I set out to answer when I did my side-by-side taste comparison. Ranked on whether or not the sequels are as good as the first, and keep me coming back for more, the results are in.