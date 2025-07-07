8 Fritos Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
There is something about Fritos that is incredibly nostalgic to me. They remind me of being a kid, days on the lake, meeting up at the pool, and field trips. It seems like wherever I went as a child, Fritos came too. And as long as they've been around, I'm sure I'm not the only one who has fond memories like these.
Fritos has been around since the early '30's. They were first created by restaurant owner Gustavo Olguin by extruding masa dough through a potato ricer, then frying the strips. He later sold the recipe, and ricer, to C.E. Doolin, who went on to make Fritos as we know them today. And there really just isn't another chip out there like them. They're so unique in fact, that the only real competition they have is themselves. So, I decided to taste all of the flavors of Fritos being created today to see how they compare.
Are flavored Fritos better than the original? Is there one flavor that is better? Does size and shape matter? These are things I set out to answer when I did my side-by-side taste comparison. Ranked on whether or not the sequels are as good as the first, and keep me coming back for more, the results are in.
8. Flavor Twists Lime & Jalapeño
The new Flavor Twists Lime & Jalapeño are fairly new, only coming to the scene in May of 2025. And the news had fans incredibly excited as soon as this flavor was initially leaked on Reddit. After tasting them, I have to wonder if that excitement has waned.
There is an obvious tang that wafts out of the bag immediately upon opening, twisting the nose with a strange aroma. And the first taste feels like it bites back. Tart lime explodes on the tongue, filling the mouth with a citrusy sourness. Then, on the aftertaste, a burning sensation builds from the back of the throat to the front from what I can only assume is the jalapeño. Because I really don't taste jalapeño. But I can attest that my mouth burns.
I am not a fan of these at all, especially when compared to the others. The flavor and the scent leave a lot to be desired. And after just a few, a feeling of horrible heartburn became present. So, on all fronts, this is a pass for me.
7. Chili Cheese
I haven't had Chili Cheese Fritos in many years. And upon first tasting these, I was a little surprised. In memory, these chips were much more flavorful and spicier. But now, the flavor seems to be incredibly more subdued with the rich taste of the original corn chip incredibly present. I'm not sure if the recipe has changed, or if memory isn't serving me correctly.
There is a smokiness that I recall, and the taste of chili powder is sharp on the tongue. The salt level seems to be higher than the original and it is easy to identify that the cheese flavor is cheddar. These are still good enough if no other options are available.
The taste and crunch that I love from a Frito are present. But overall, I don't care for the powdery aesthetic that the flavoring brings to this chip, at least not when it comes to comparison. I would definitely rather have the original and just eat it with my favorite bowl of chili.
6. Lightly Salted
According to Frito-Lay execs, salt content is the number one complaint from consumers. So, in 2010 these lightly salted Fritos were introduced in order to give those specific consumers a lower sodium option. These Fritos offer 50% less sodium per serving than the original version. And as far as taste goes, I really can't tell a difference in salt. But there is a difference in taste.
For some reason, these corn chips don't have the resounding signature Frito crunch. They seem thinner by a slight margin, and the corn taste isn't as impactful. All of these differences are very small, but they are noticeable.
When it comes to having these over the regular, it's not a far reach. These lighter salted versions are still very Frito. However, if salt isn't an issue, I would just reach for the original. This option just seems to be missing properties not related to sodium.
5. Scoops!
What do Reba McEntire and a good dip have in common? They both love having Fritos Scoops! along for the ride. In 1994 Fritos Scoops! were introduced as the official sponsor of McEntire's U.S. tour concert series — and both were a huge hit!
While I don't feel like Scoops! delivers the same rich corn taste as the original, it does come pretty close. And alone or with a dip, these chips are still pretty tasty. Compared to the original, these taste a little lower on the salt and a little higher on the grease. But just like the original, I'm happy to munch on them as I can think of no other chip with this flavor or texture. And I would rather have these plain than an off-tasting flavor.
The airy crunch and strong structure make these chips perfect for a guacamole, salsa, or French onion dip. Of course, I would be remiss if I didn't suggest having them around to use instead of a spoon the next time you have a batch of thick, meaty chili. They are a staple in my house throughout chili season.
4. Flavor Twists Honey BBQ
Giving the regular Bar-B-Q flavor (a personal favorite) a run for its money, Fritos changed the shape and barbecue style of its chip in 1992 with the introduction of the Flavor Twist. This twisted shape supposedly gives more surface area for Frito to cover with this Tennessee-style honey barbecue and Carolina vinegar flavoring.
The flavor twists are sweeter and smokier than the regular barbecue style. There is a slight twang of the vinegar, a hint of pepper, and just a subtle flavor of the corn. And the aftertaste leaves only the salty sweetness to linger.
There are a great tasting Frito offering, although I do still like the original barbecue better. And while the twists are fun, and could possibly hold more flavor, I find they are a bit tough on the palate and don't carry the same Frito crunch. The numerous edges also leave my mouth feeling the dangerous curves ahead. So, while the flavor itself is delightful, I still get a lot more from the classics.
3. The Original
There is a good reason that these delightfully simple corn chips have been around for almost 100 years. They are so good! Salty, crunchy, and a little greasy, Fritos are so easy to eat by the handful. And while there are many flavors out there now, the Original still deserves its props and pops!
As far as my palate can tell, this fried crisp of flavorful cornmeal tastes the same as I have always known it. There is such an authenticity of corn flavor and a powerful yet airy crunch that seems unique to this chip. The size is perfect for packing in multiple bites quickly. And the neutrality of it all seems to go with everything.
Delicious on their own, or served up as a Frito pie, these chips have an authentic corn taste that just isn't easy to beat. And even though they are a little greasy, they have a nice clean finish. Were Fritos not to have made such great flavorings that paired so well on these tasty treats, this original would always have been my number one.
2. Flamin' Hot
These chips have caused quite an uproar since they hit the scene in 2020. Following sibling hot products like Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Funyuns, and Doritos, all of these fan favorite chips carry the same Flamin' Hot spices. And I can tell you that they are very tasty.
The bright burnt orange spices are a little intimidating to look at, but once they hit the palate, these corn chips burn so good. There's a hint of cheese and salt behind the burn that is easy to taste with the first few chips, and you can't miss the corn flavor. However, after a small handful have hit the mouth, it seems the tongue loses all ability to taste anything but that heat, but I feel like it's well worth it.
If you've read any of my reviews in the past, you know I am not a fan of hot food for hot's sake. But I don't feel these chips should be put in that category. Yes, they have a bit of a kick, but they don't go too overboard and are actually quite flavorful. While I think it's best to have a handful and let your tongue take a break before going back for more, I definitely would go back for more. They have everything I love about the original and then a little bit more.
1. Bar-B-Q
Now, these were my favorite as a kid, and thankfully, I am not the only fan. First hitting the Frito scene in 1958, these chips became, in my and many others' eyes, an iconic snacking staple. And when they were insanely discontinued in 2018, fans didn't let them go quietly into that good night. Due to a Change.org petition, these delicious, savory snacks were brought back for short stints in 2020 and 2021. But thankfully, 2022 was the year Frito-Lay finally brought them back for good!
These corn chips are richly coated in a delicious barbecue flavor that is rich, sweet, and tangy. The taste is deliciously thick like a true barbecue sauce and begs for finger licking to grab every morsel of flavor available. The crispy crunch of sweet, salt, and pepper hits with every bite, even giving a slight kick to the back of the throat. As good as they always were, these are still my favorite. Delivering the same hits as the original and giving a more snackable quantity than the Flamin' Hot, I deem these the number one Frito to reach for.
Methodology
Since I enjoy Fritos, it was easy to go in with the plan of eating a small handful of each of these options. And beside the last flavor on this list, that plan worked well for me. Each one of these options was tested for flavor, saltiness, and crunch, based on the bar set by the original Fritos.
I wanted to taste the salt, grease, corn, and experience that unique crunch. And if there was going to be something extra, it needed to exceed the flavor of the original. Only two on this list did that. The top two contenders have all of the original attributes plus a flavor that goes above and beyond.
The hottest Fritos were saved for last so as not to destroy my tasting abilities. And in between I had to take time to thoroughly cleanse my palate. I went to great lengths to look for every facet of flavor these chips tried to deliver.
When all is said and done, I feel like almost every Frito option is a snack worthy of having. Although I would advise skipping the last one on this list. And when new flavors emerge, as they are certain to do, I would suggest giving them a try. The top three flavors are something I will keep on hand for snacking and having alongside meals. And have I mentioned Frito pie? Because seriously if you haven't; this is the time.