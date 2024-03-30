The Difference Between Tennessee And South Carolina Whole Hog Barbecue

Pat Martin loves all kinds of barbecue, and he admitted to us that there are things he prefers about Carolina barbecue that Tennessee just doesn't deliver. "Because we cook ours lower, we don't have skins in ours like they do in the Carolinas; they blister the skins." This delicious rendered skin can then be mixed into the pork when it's being served. In contrast, Martin uses the skin on his hogs as a natural shield to prevent the belly and shoulder of the pig from overcooking while he's waiting for the hams to finish.

Conversely, one advantage of Tennessee barbecue is that you get to choose what cut of meat you want, unlike in Carolina, where the whole pig is typically chopped together. "Most of the people [in Tennessee] traditionally would always be opinionated about where they wanted their sandwich pulled from. If they wanted lean meat, they would ask for loin meat or ham. If they wanted fatty meat, they'd ask for the belly."

Despite all these differences, these two venerable barbecue traditions still share many similarities. Vinegar-based barbecue sauce is common to both styles because its acidity balances the fattiness of the pork. People in both regions typically serve the meat on sandwiches — and always topped with slaw. Whether you're in South Carolina or West Tennessee, you won't have to look far to find amazing barbecue pork.

Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint has locations in Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, and Kentucky.